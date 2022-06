England suffered a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary that was as remarkable as it was humiliating as fans turned on Gareth Southgate and his players just five months out from the World Cup.Among the favourites to triumph in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finished as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions boss has plenty of food for thought after failing to win any of June’s four fixtures.The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed...

