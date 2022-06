You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.

2 DAYS AGO