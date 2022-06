Part 49 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. The presidency of Sister Margaret Stallmeyer C.D.P. proved to be beneficial for Thomas More. Sister brought financial stability and order to the institution that was essential to the future viability of the college. Stallmeyer made the board aware of her departure effective in 2013. As a result, board chair, Jeanne-Marie Tapke PhD, began organizing a search committee to find the next president of the college. John F. Hodge III was named the search committee chair. The committee included board members, representatives from the Diocese of Covington, faculty, staff and students.

