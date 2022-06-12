Utica protesters join March for Our Lives Rally

UTICA, N.Y. - March for Our Lives rallies sparked across the United States Saturday. Local organizations in Utica joined in by holding a peaceful protest outside the DeSales Center on Genesse Street....
A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
The Utica Peregrine Falcon Project needs volunteers to help keep an eye on the newest fledglings in downtown Utica. Volunteers needed to keep an eye on new peregrine falcon fledglings in downtown Utica. The newest peregrine falcons in downtown Utica took their first flight Tuesday and officially become fledglings –...
UTICA — New York Army National Guard soldiers in the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry received hugs and emotional good-byes at a formal ceremony, Tuesday, at the Mohawk Valley Community College campus in Utica before their deployment to the Horn of Africa. The deployment ceremony brought friends and families of...
Albany, N.Y. — A commissioner for the state’s embattled ethics panel, which is scheduled to be shut down and replaced in a few weeks, is suing former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s attorney, accusing her of defamation for publicly alleging he leaked confidential information to the press. The...
ONEIDA, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that New York state has been awarded $2.7 million in Reach and Resiliency grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The money will help expand The Emergency Food Assistance Program’s reach into remote, rural, Tribal, and low-income areas currently underserved...
This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
UTICA, N.Y. – Sixth-graders and Watson Williams Elementary School in Utica are officially on their way to middle school following a ‘moving up’ ceremony on Wednesday. A former student, who is now a senior in high school, was the keynote speaker. Terriah Warren lives in Pennsylvania now but attended Watson Williams through sixth grade.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old Syracuse man facing a public lewdness charge in West Carthage was charged with the same offense in Watertown on Sunday. In fact, city police say it’s his fourth public lewdness arrest in Watertown since February. According to police, Elvin Nieves exposed and...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Syracuse is facing public lewdness charges after being arrested in Watertown. According to the Watertown Police Department, 30-year-old Elvin Nieves from Syracuse was arrested at the Adirondack Efficiencies hotel in Watertown on June 12. According to the police report, Nieves performed sexual acts in front of a hotel clerk and left bodily fluids on the wall of the building.
UTICA, N.Y. – The newest peregrine falcons in downtown Utica took their first flight Tuesday and officially became fledglings – but they still need practice and guidance. At this age, the fledglings are still learning how and where to land, and still need their parents to teach them how to hunt.
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New York’s two state senators are calling on SUNY Upstate University Hospital and Crouse Hospital to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding their proposed merger. “People want transparency from a state hospital,” said Sen. John Mannion, D-Geddes. “They want to know what’s going on....
OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Enchanted Forest is in need of about 30-40 employees. They need everything from Admissions, Office and Administrative work, Parking lot attendees, Lifeguards, and ride attendants just to name a few, but even with the staff shortage Vice President/Director Marketing Katie Wojdyla says they still plan on opening the entire park.
HERKIMER, N.Y. – The owner is trying to salvage the apartment building on North Main Street in the village of Herkimer that caught fire in early May leaving 21 people without a home. Four departments were called to the building the night of May 4 and firefighters worked for...
Syracuse police Respond to Gunfire on Second North Street – Friday, June 10th, 2022, at around 5:08 P.M., Officers responded to the 600 block of Second North Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located two males who were struck by gunfire. The victims were transported to Upstate Hospital, where they are expected to survive. A dog that was on the scene was also struck by gunfire. The dog was transported to an area animal hospital and is expected to survive.
Brandon E. Garlock, 31, was locked-up in the Madison County Jail for allegedly stealing a U-Haul box truck and illegal drug possession. Otsego County deputies were tipped off that a truck was stolen from a U-Haul rental lot in the Town of Hartwick. That triggered a bi-county response. Sheriff’s deputies...
Average gas prices across New York and the entire United States have already hit the $5 mark, and now prices are approaching that same threshold locally. According to AAA, average gas prices in the Utica-Rome area were $4.99 on Tuesday. That’s 13 cents higher than just one week ago.
HINCKLEY — The Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund’s scholarship committee has announced this year’s recipients for its scholarship awards to graduating seniors from high schools in Oneida and Herkimer counties. The academic scholarships were based on academics and leadership qualities, with preference given to those entering...
A detour will be in place from June to November as DOT crews replace the State Route 51 bridge over Steele Creek in the village of Ilion. Steel Creek Bridge in Ilion closed until fall for replacement project. Part of State Route 51 in the village of Ilion will be...
Cortland, N.Y. — A missing SUNY Cortland professor has been found dead after being reported missing Tuesday, deputies said. Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, was found dead Tuesday in the woods near Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a news release from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 1