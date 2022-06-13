Schroeder nabs first ever softball state title

Molly Broccolo pitched two perfect games and Schroeder got more than enough big hits to walk away from the Moriches Athletic Complex in Moriches, NY with the Class A softball state championship.

The semifinal in the morning was responsible for most of the day’s nailbiting.

After allowing Mepham (VIII) two runs to take the lead in the top of the fifth, Krislyn Clement answered with a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the inning that put the Warriors back in front. Bizzie Baglieri tacked on another RBI double and Schroeder had a 4-2 lead that would prove to be the final.

The Warrior offense struck quickly in the state final against Vestal (IV). Madison Spakoski opened the scoring with a 2-RBI double. Baglieri drove in two more with a single and the Warriors quickly had a 4-0 lead. Clement added another RBI double in the 5th, but Broccolo made sure the Golden Bears were never going to be a threat.

Broccolo allowed only four hits in the state final and finished the state championship with three straight strikeouts.

Schroeder finished the season at 22-5 and won their final 14 games. It was the first state title in program history.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.