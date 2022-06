The Mid-Atlantic Symphony has appointed Michael Repper as its new Music Director. The conductor is internationally recognized not only for his work at the podium but also as a pianist and recording artist. Repper is currently the Music Director of the New York Youth Symphony at Carnegie Hall, with whom he recorded the works of Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman and Florence Price. He also serves as music director of the Northern Neck Orchestra in Kilmarnock, VA, and the Ashland Symphony Orchestra in Ohio, and as principal conductor of the Central Ensembles of Sinfonía por el Perú in Lima.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO