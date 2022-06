The former U.S. Interior Secretary will face off against Democrat Monica Tranel in November’s general election. Former congressman and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke narrowly won the Republican primary on Thursday in the inaugural race to represent Montana’s Western congressional district. He will face off against Democrat Monica Tranel on the November ballot. The results, posted Thursday evening on the Montana secretary of state’s website, came almost two days after polls closed due to a physical error with primary ballots in Lincoln County. Election officials there have been hand-counting ballots since Tuesday, a painstaking process that concluded the race with a tight margin between Zinke and his top Republican contender, Al Olszewski.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO