Nunn, CO

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family. Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the...

Suspected teen stalker arrested in Fort Collins

Fort Collins police are asking potential victims of a suspected teen stalker to come forward. Police arrested 61-year-old Douglas MacTaggart, who they said made sexually explicit statements to a group of teens at Poudre River Whitewater Park last month. He’s also accused of trying to get them to smoke pot. Police said MacTaggart also made lewd comments to another teen and then followed her into a store, where she told an employee, who called police, according to the Coloradoan. MacTaggart faces charges of stalking and harassment and is free after posting a $10,000 bond. Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is asked to call police at 221.6555. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fundraiser set for family of Gillette victims in fatal Colorado car crash

GILLETTE, Wyo.— A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family of five Gillette residents who died in a multi-car collision in Colorado Monday afternoon. Gillette residents Aaron Godines and Haile Everts, both 20, and their 3-month-old daughter, Tessleigh, were among those killed when the vehicle they were traveling in, a 2015 Ford Edge, was struck from behind by a 1999 Kenworth on Interstate 25 on June 13, a friend of the family confirmed on Tuesday.
GILLETTE, WY
Family says missing 30-year-old son is 'uncharacteristic' behavior

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a missing Utah man is saying their son uncharacteristically has been missing for a week. The Bokslag family said Casey Bokslag was last seen at his South Salt Lake apartment on June 6, and his car was found two days later in Castle Rock near the Wyoming border with the license plates missing.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Loveland Man Jailed For DUI; Blood Test Shows No Alcohol, Drugs In His System: ‘It Was Terrifying’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Loveland man jailed overnight in April for a suspected DUI, had no drugs or alcohol in his system according to a newly released laboratory report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. “I know for a fact I’m 100% sober, and this is not going to look good,” said Derrick Groves, 36, of the arrest. “I had nothing in my system.” Groves told CBS4 he now plans to sue the Fort Collins Police Department and the officer who jailed him, Jason Haferman. Groves was traveling home from a friend’s house on the evening of April 7 when he...
FORT COLLINS, CO
5 Gillette residents, including infant, die in Colorado crash

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Five Gillette residents were killed Monday along Interstate 25 in Weld County, Colorado, after a tractor-trailer rear-ended their SUV, according to KKTV. Among those who died were a 3-month-old girl. Also in the car were a 20-year-old man, 20-year-old woman, 47-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
GILLETTE, WY
Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling crime is under investigation in Colorado and authorities believe there could be other potential victims. Police in Fort Collins have reason to believe a Loveland man stole a woman’s underwear. The suspect, 55-year-old Randall Woodard, runs a business called Woodard Quality Landscaping. This past Wednesday, police say he was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins when the resident had to leave while Woodard was completing the job.
FORT COLLINS, CO
28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police found a person dead at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Detectives from the Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of 28-year-old Joshua Johnson. Colorado State Patrol arrested him on I-25 near Walsenburg Sunday. Police would not release any The post 28-year-old arrested for murder following death investigation at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver. One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.
DENVER, CO
Man killed in Fort Collins crash

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was killed after a crash in the 6800 block of South College Avenue in Fort Collins. On Sunday, at about 10:10 p.m., officers were notified of the crash involving a pedestrian, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS). When officers arrived on the scene they found the pedestrian, a man, who had died on the scene, police said.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Wyoming Amber Alert canceled after three children found safe

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Amber Alert reported Tuesday that three children have been found safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled after it was issued Monday afternoon. Wyoming Amber Alert thanked the community for assistance in the investigation. The three children, ages 4, 6 and 7, had been...
Windsor Police investigate ‘accidental’ shooting of young boy

Windsor Police are investigating the shooting of a young boy, that they’re calling “accidental.” Police said a father unintentionally shot a gun and struck his 8-year-old son who was in the next room of their home on the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive Friday. The boy suffered minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. It’s unclear whether the father will face charges.
WINDSOR, CO

