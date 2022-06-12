18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Fort Collins police are asking potential victims of a suspected teen stalker to come forward. Police arrested 61-year-old Douglas MacTaggart, who they said made sexually explicit statements to a group of teens at Poudre River Whitewater Park last month. He’s also accused of trying to get them to smoke pot. Police said MacTaggart also made lewd comments to another teen and then followed her into a store, where she told an employee, who called police, according to the Coloradoan. MacTaggart faces charges of stalking and harassment and is free after posting a $10,000 bond. Anyone who may have experienced a similar incident is asked to call police at 221.6555. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 4 HOURS AGO