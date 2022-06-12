Penn outlasts Zionsville to advance to state

BJ’s Wholesale Club is fueling its recent expansion by opening four new warehouse clubs, including its first in Indiana and another in metropolitan Columbus, Ohio. Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s said the new clubs are slated to open during the next phase of its 2022 development plans in the Indianapolis suburb Noblesville and in New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va. Most recently, BJ’s opened a new club with a gas station in Lady Lake, Fla. — its 229th location and 159th fuel center — on May 13. The latest stores will raise the company’s total to 233.

