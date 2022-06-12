ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zionsville, IN

Penn outlasts Zionsville to advance to state

By Drew Sanders
WNDU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa Porte, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn Kingsmen outlasted a tough Zionsville team by a final score of 4-2...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

South Bend Saint Joe celebrates spring state champions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph Indians had a great spring season under first-year Athletic Director Stephen Anthony. And what better way to celebrate his work anniversary than honoring the school’s three state champion teams for the spring season on Tuesday night!. The female tennis duo of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

NorthWood introduces new girls’ basketball head coach

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The NorthWood girls’ basketball program has found its new head coach, replacing Mark Heeter. Taylor Burkhart was named the fifth head coach in Black Swish history after stops in Wawasee, Brownsburg, and Bremen. As a player, he was coached by Hall of Famer Bill Patrick...
BREMEN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Allen to walk-on at IUPUI

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Northview graduate Braden Allen will walk-on for the IUPUI Men’s Basketball team this Fall. Allen averaged 12 points per game and helped the Knights to a 17-10 record this past season and a berth in the sectional championship game.
BRAZIL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zionsville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
Zionsville, IN
Sports
City
La Porte, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WNDU

Notre Dame football players help at TUFF camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, The Uniform Funding Foundation, or TUFF, held its annual youth football camp for players in grades 4th through 12th. It allowed underprivileged youth to experience a camp and learn football from some Notre Dame players. Guys like Tyler Buchner, Cam Hart, and...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

NorthWood High School to announce new girls’ basketball coach

NAPPANEE, Ind. -- The NorthWood Panther’s girls’ basketball team will introduce their new head coach on Tuesday. A press conference held by the NorthWood Athletic Department will take place at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers are coming off of season in which they finished 3-22 overall with a conference...
NAPPANEE, IN
fanrecap.com

CJ Carr to Notre Dame Overshadowed by ‘Redshirting?’

At first glance, five-star quarterback CJ Carr, who recently made headlines after announcing his commitment to Notre Dame, is just a typical success story of a talented athlete. Upon closer examination, there is something slightly unorthodox about this top-tier play-caller out of Michigan’s Saline High School. Carr is a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Cathedral
FOX59

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Indianapolis on Tripadvisor (STACKER) There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Boys & Girls Club of Middlebury partakes in ‘RV Day’

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, members of the Boys and Girls Club of Middlebury got a chance to check out a few RV’s. Jayco and Thor Industries of Elkhart brought out three RV’s on Wednesday. Kids got a chance to tour the RV’s, ask questions, and...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNDU

‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ kicks off tomorrow

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tomorrow is the very first “Third Thursday” in Mishawaka. “Third Thursdays in the Mish” is a monthly community event and connects local businesses and parks. Tomorrow, you can walk along the Riverwalk from Central Park to Kamm’s Island and stop at businesses offering...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State trooper set to retire after 25 years

BREMEN, Ind. – An Indiana State Police trooper will retire Tuesday after 25 years. Master Trooper Detective Chad Sherwood, an Elkhart County native, began his career after being selected to attend the Indiana State Police 55th Recruit Academy and graduated in 1997. Sherwood worked at the Bremen District and...
BREMEN, IN
Supermarket News

BJ’s plans flurry of club openings

BJ’s Wholesale Club is fueling its recent expansion by opening four new warehouse clubs, including its first in Indiana and another in metropolitan Columbus, Ohio. Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s said the new clubs are slated to open during the next phase of its 2022 development plans in the Indianapolis suburb Noblesville and in New Albany, Ohio; Wayne, N.J.; and Midlothian, Va. Most recently, BJ’s opened a new club with a gas station in Lady Lake, Fla. — its 229th location and 159th fuel center — on May 13. The latest stores will raise the company’s total to 233.
NEW ALBANY, OH
WNDU

Monday night storms leave thousands without power in Michiana

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Some powerful storms on Monday night left thousands across Michiana without power. To make matters worse, the outages came on one of the hottest days of the year so far. “Worst timing possible,” said Dylan Steadman, Niles resident. Steadman says he is still shaken by...
MICHIANA, MI
indyschild.com

5 Ideas for a Quick Summer Time Getaway in Indiana

School is out and there is no better time to pack up the kids and head out for a weekend getaway. Indianapolis’ central location puts us smack-dab in the middle of the action when it comes to family-friendly destinations. Here are just a few of our favorites:. Places in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Meeting held to discuss SBCSC facilities master plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gather at the St. Joseph County Public Library Wednesday to discuss future plans for South Bend Schools. Last month, the corporation unveiled a facilities master plan. That plan includes possibly repurposing Clay High School and converting schools into sixth through twelfth grade centers. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy