Lansing, MI

STATE CHAMPS! Lansing Christian wins its first boys golf state title

By Nick Mantas
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Christian boys golf team came into Saturday’s final round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 4 Boys Golf State Final with a three-stoke lead but were wary of repeating history. In last year’s final round, the Pilgrims had a lead but lost it to Kalamazoo Hackett and ended up coming in second by six strokes.

Instead of repeating history, the leadership of four seniors and one junior made history for Lansing Christian. Caden Kinnas, David Garrett, Baylor Brogan, William Combs, and Isaac Haley all banded together to shoot their best round ever with a 304 and take home Lansing Christian’s first-ever boys golf state championship.

“I think it’s unreal, you dream of these things you know every time you play a sport you want that state trophy realizing our potential paid off, and just knowing we got it done just feels like a job well done,” said Kinnas, who finished his high school career with his two best days of competitive golf in his life.

“It was awesome just having all my family here to cheer me on it just keeps the energy going and the heart rate is up all the time and it feels really good when that last putt when in,” said Brogan.

Coming into the final round with a three stroke lead was comfortable for Lansing Christian but the Pilgrims wanted to send their four seniors out the right and finished the second day ahead of the rest of the pack by 24 strokes. The dominant performance from his team shocked head coach Jason Block.

“To win by 24 strokes…the lead yesterday was three and so to open it up on the final day by 21 strokes shooting the lowest score we’ve ever shot…to shoot a 304…I couldn’t be more proud of the guys,” said Coach Block.

“I didn’t know we shot a 304 until about 15 minutes after I got done with my round and I finally looked at all the scores and I was like oh my goodness that’s crazy,” said Kinnas.

“It’s really awesome I think not just that we were able to play such good golf together but we were all just such good friends and we had so much fun the last four years,” said Garrett.

