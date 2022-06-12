ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loop 101 reopens in north Phoenix after 2 killed in crash

fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed in a collision...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 2

Related
L.A. Weekly

At Least 2 Killed in Fiery Car Accident on 7th Street [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 13, 2022) – Late Saturday morning, at least two victims were fatally struck in a fiery car accident on 7th Street. The crash took place around 11:00 a.m., along on 7th Street exit along Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Responding officers arrived at the scene and pronounced...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7th Street#Traffic Accident
AZFamily

Woman dead after red-light runner causes crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and another man is in the hospital after police say he ran a red light, causing a crash in west Phoenix late Monday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a two-car crash near 43rd and Nothern avenues just after 11 a.m. Officers say a man ran a red light and crashed into 33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad’s SUV while she was trying to make a left turn. Video from the scene shows Murad’s SUV flipped over, and the other vehicle with damage to its front bumper. Murad was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong way crashes on Loop 202, I-10 leave 3 injured, including state trooper

PHOENIX - A total of three people, including a state trooper, were injured in wrong-way crashes on Interstate 10 and Loop 202 early Monday morning. In Chandler, the eastbound lanes of Loop 202 were closed at Arizona Avenue SR 87 after a crash that hurt two people. A driver was...
L.A. Weekly

Four Children Injured in Car Accident on 32nd Street [Phoenix, AZ]

Several Victims Hurt in SUV Collision on Baseline Road. The incident occurred at 4:00 p.m., near the intersection of 32nd Street and Baseline Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that a total...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police detective ambushed, shot several times

“The two men got out of the car with handguns drawn and pulled masks over their faces,” Sgt. Philip Krynsky said. “Through the rearview mirror the detective was able to see the actions of the two males and began to put on her police ballistic vest and draw her handgun.”
AZFamily

2 masked men who ambushed Phoenix detective fired 19 rounds, documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The two masked men who ambushed a Phoenix police detective fired 19 rounds, according to court documents. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department identified the two masked men as Aaron Ware, 22, and Ahmani Gordon, 22. They face multiple felonies in connection to the shooting. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

West Valley firefighter dies while on-duty Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said. The Sun City Fire and Medical Department announced the death of one of their firefighters in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The cause of death has yet to be released, the department said.
SUN CITY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way crash on SR 51 in north Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PHOENIX - One person was killed and another was hurt in a wrong-way crash on State Route 51 late Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed near the Northern Avenue exit while troopers investigated the collision. Witnesses reported seeing...
PHOENIX, AZ
thenewzealandtimes.com

Phoenix police officer shot dead, rushed to hospital, cops say

A Phoenix police officer was shot dead Tuesday, authorities said. The officer was rushed to hospital and the crime scene was active, authorities said. Officials did not release details of the shooting or whether any arrests were made. made. This story is broken. Check back for updates.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'Another sad day for our department’: Phoenix Police officer shot several times

PHOENIX - A Phoenix Police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot several times, the department said on June 14. The incident happened in south Phoenix near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road. "Phoenix Police officer rushed to hospital after being shot in the area of 39th Avenue and...
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

MONSOON! The largest haboob ever in Phoenix rolled through on July 5, 2011

PHOENIX — More than ten years ago, this happened... On July 5, 2011, dust rolled in from the largest haboob ever observed to hit the Valley. This haboob stretched almost 100 miles, topping out at over 5,000 feet tall. It was a cloud so big that it turned daylight into near-darkness, and it reached from Carefree down to the Estrellas.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy