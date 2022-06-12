Loop 101 reopens in north Phoenix after 2 killed in crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and another man is in the hospital after police say he ran a red light, causing a crash in west Phoenix late Monday morning. According to Phoenix police, officers were called out to a two-car crash near 43rd and Nothern avenues just after 11 a.m. Officers say a man ran a red light and crashed into 33-year-old Adele Adwar Murad’s SUV while she was trying to make a left turn. Video from the scene shows Murad’s SUV flipped over, and the other vehicle with damage to its front bumper. Murad was rushed to the hospital but later died from her injuries. Police say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO