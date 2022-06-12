Silver Alert for Weber County man canceled

UPDATE: This Silver Alert was canceled Monday.

Original report:



________

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a missing Utah man who was last seen over a week ago.

Manuel Paul Vazquez, 72, was last seen May 31 when he took his roommate's pickup truck, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Six days later, Vazquez's roommate and friend called the police Monday and told them she was concerned because Vazquez hadn't returned to their home in West Haven. She believed he had driven to Wendover to gamble. She said she didn't want him to get in trouble for taking her truck, but she was worried about his well-being because he has diabetes and had a stroke earlier this year.

On Friday, she contacted police again and told them Vazquez still hadn't returned come home. She said he normally returns from Wendover after three or four days, and by that point, it had been 10. She worried that he may have suffered a health problem of some sort.

The pickup is a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Utah license plate number 4M8AN.

Vazquez is 5'8" and weighs 185 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Vazquez's whereabouts should contact Weber County dispatch at 801-395-8221.