ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

Silver Alert for Weber County man canceled

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025D32_0g8B3DPm00

UPDATE: This Silver Alert was canceled Monday.
Original report:

________

WEST HAVEN, Utah — Police issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a missing Utah man who was last seen over a week ago.

Manuel Paul Vazquez, 72, was last seen May 31 when he took his roommate's pickup truck, according to the Weber County Sheriff's Office.

Six days later, Vazquez's roommate and friend called the police Monday and told them she was concerned because Vazquez hadn't returned to their home in West Haven. She believed he had driven to Wendover to gamble. She said she didn't want him to get in trouble for taking her truck, but she was worried about his well-being because he has diabetes and had a stroke earlier this year.

On Friday, she contacted police again and told them Vazquez still hadn't returned come home. She said he normally returns from Wendover after three or four days, and by that point, it had been 10. She worried that he may have suffered a health problem of some sort.

The pickup is a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with Utah license plate number 4M8AN.

Vazquez is 5'8" and weighs 185 pounds, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about Vazquez's whereabouts should contact Weber County dispatch at 801-395-8221.

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

Man, 33, killed in Salt Lake motorcycle crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 33-year-old man died from injuries he received Friday when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Friday evening near 1700 South and 700 East, police said Saturday. About 8:11 p.m., police received a call about a crash involving a motorcyclist and a Chevy Malibu. When...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Body found at mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Ogden Police say a body was found at the mouth of Ogden Canyon on Friday. Detectives are investigating after a man came across the dead body around 5:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked into the Rainbow Gardens shopping area and revealed that he had found a body. Ogden Police are not […]
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash south of Moab

SALT LAKE CITY — This morning at 7:30 a.m. a fatal crash south of Moab occurred, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety, DPS. DPS said a Ram pickup truck crossed the centerline going southbound, on SR-191 milepost 114, and hit a Ford pickup heading northbound near Moab.
MOAB, UT
KSLTV

How one Utah city is trying to curb trend of fatal crashes

OGDEN, Utah – The number of traffic fatalities in Utah marked a nearly 20-year high in 2021. When looking at the number of deadly crashes over the past several years, KSL TV discovered Ogden has more than any other city in the state. Since January 2018, 1,250 people have...
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendover, UT
City
West Haven, UT
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate discovery of body near mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found near the mouth of Ogden Canyon Friday evening. “We’re investigating a death there, is about all I have at this time,” Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. John Cox said Friday night. “Our detectives are at the scene.”
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: The search for Casey Bokslag

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4) – Casey Bokslag left his home two weeks ago and was never seen again. Surveillance video captured Bokslag leaving his apartment on West Temple in South Salt Lake. But that was the last image of him. No one has seen the 29-year old since that day on June 6. “He was […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Layton fire burns RV, 2 houses, 2 vehicles, causes $1M in damages

LAYTON, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to reports of flames coming from a parked RV early Saturday morning, and ended up battling a blaze that spread to two houses and two additional vehicles. Crews were called to the scene at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday,...
LAYTON, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Roommate#Chevrolet
ABC4

Motorcyclist dies following car crash in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died taken to the hospital Friday night following a crash involving a car. Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened at 1700 S 700 E near the Liberty Wells neighborhood. Paramedics took the motorcyclist to the hospital in critical condition. Traffic in the area will be […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

WVC murder suspect found after 8-month long search

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – For months, officials have been searching for Noel Lopez. He was accused of shooting and killing an 82-year-old West Valley City man in October 2021. After eight months of searching, Lopez was finally captured. On October 28, 2021, charges were filed against Lopez by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah's violent gang member who repeatedly dodged prison sought by police

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A violent gang member, who has repeatedly dodged being sent to prison is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Unified Police say and Adult Probation and Parole records reveal, Cedric Antonio has proven he is no longer a candidate for probation. He has been given chance after chance and each time he either fails to report to his probation officer or absconds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WVC home nearly destroyed in house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in West Valley City Friday, which nearly destroyed a home. The fire happened in the area of 3400 W and 2600 S around 5:40 p.m. A car was also destroyed. Officials say this was a two-alarm fire because of the high winds […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Crews pull drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews pulled a drowning woman out of Pineview Reservoir on Wednesday night. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a drowning near the area of North Arm Trailhead at Pineview Reservoir around 10 p.m. Authorities say the victim’s friend said he lost sight of her after she had […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Unified Fire crews respond to grass fire threatening homes in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a grass fire Saturday morning in Holladay. Aaron Lance, UFA spokesman, told Gephardt Daily that the fire covered an acre or less, and happened in a residential area. Houses in the area of 6000 South...
HOLLADAY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy