AEW has been changing up its booking plans regarding the AEW Tag Team Championship since Double or Nothing, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that some talent indicated they’d heard word before Double or Nothing that AEW was considering a title run for the Hardys in what Jeff Hardy said over WrestleMania weekend was likely their final run. The site notes that some talent they spoke to had some frustration out of Double or Nothing weekend, as they had heard Jeff was intoxicated publicly at the weekend and in the lobby at the talent hotel before another event. Talent was also considered regarding Jeff’s performance in the Hardys vs. Young Bucks match at Double or Nothing, though Hardy is said to have sustained an injury to his head earlier in the match. Hardy told officers during his arrest on Monday morning that he had an upcoming doctor’s appointment scheduled regarding his head that entailed brain scans.

