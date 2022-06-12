ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Second round of the American Family Championship

 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Highlights and reactions from the second...

Q985

This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles Witz

Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sunset Bowl owner's daughter taking over bowling alley

WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen's life since she was a kid. "It's definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family," Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
WAUKESHA, WI
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Sports
Channel 3000

How to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in the Madison area

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation and marks the day that the last slaves in Texas and all those formerly enslaved were officially granted freedom. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, though...
MADISON, WI
97 Rock

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
washingtonlatest.com

How Wisconsin landed 3-star safety Austin Brown and why he could play right away

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stood inside the McClain Center answering questions on signing day last December about his lone 2022 class scholarship safety signee, when he lightheartedly but firmly put an end to a line of questioning about the position Austin Brown would wind up playing for the Badgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison man's "dream home" destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison's east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer crashes its way into Blackhawk Bank in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Flagpoles from former Janesville GM plant relocated to Rock Co. Historical Society

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The VFW Post 1621 Honor Guard took part in a special Flag Day ceremony in Janesville on Tuesday. The event at the Rock County Historical Society recognized the relocating of three flagpoles from the former General Motors plant in Janesville. Blackhawk Community Credit Union helped salvage the poles to honor those who worked at the plant.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Badgers promote Joe Krabbenhoft to associate head coach

MADISON, Wis. — After seven years with the Badger men's basketball team, Joe Krabbenhoft is getting a promotion. A Wisconsin alum, Krabbenhoft was named associate head coach on Monday. He had previously served as an assistant coach. "Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

18 Madison-area rescues, fosters and shelters

If you're looking to foster or adopt — or are interested in volunteering — consider one of these area organizations. 🐶 Albert's Dog Lounge Rescue (Whitewater) albertsdoglounge.org. 🐱 Angel's Wish (Verona) angelswish.org. 🐱 Brown Paws Rescue (Verona) brownpawsrescue.com. 🐹 Critter Corral Guinea...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Ricky Alan Stuttgen

Ricky Alan Stuttgen, age 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short but hard fight with brain cancer. He was born on September 6, 1972, to Charles and Darla in Medford, WI. Ricky married Cindy (Schneider) on October 17, 1998, in Wausau, WI.
MEDFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Marie Grace Zajicek

Marie Grace Zajicek, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2022. She was born on November 27, 1929, in Plain, Wis., the daughter of Alphonse and Mary (Frank) Kraemer. Marie, the sixth oldest of 15 children, graduated from St. Luke's Catholic High School. Marie...
SAUK CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Laurence Allen Udelhofen

Laurence "Larry" A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would've been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
HARTLAND, WI

