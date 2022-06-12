Second round of the American Family Championship

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
WAUKESHA — Bowling pins and rented shoes have been a part of Jaelynn Hoehnen’s life since she was a kid. “It’s definitely different and you meet a lot of new people and people who become like family,” Jaelynn Hoehnen said. She will take over the majority...
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and marks the day that the last slaves in Texas and all those formerly enslaved were officially granted freedom. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, though...
According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Bay native is identified as the victim of a hit-and-run in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead on the side of Highway MM near Oregon on June 8. An obituary says Gueths was going for a run when the incident took place.
Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stood inside the McClain Center answering questions on signing day last December about his lone 2022 class scholarship safety signee, when he lightheartedly but firmly put an end to a line of questioning about the position Austin Brown would wind up playing for the Badgers.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — An unexpected guest smashed its way inside a Blackhawk Bank branch in Beloit Wednesday morning. According to the bank, the deer ran through the intersection of Broad Street and Blackhawk Boulevard and crashed through an office window, doing damage to the lobby area before escaping by breaking through a set of […]
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The VFW Post 1621 Honor Guard took part in a special Flag Day ceremony in Janesville on Tuesday. The event at the Rock County Historical Society recognized the relocating of three flagpoles from the former General Motors plant in Janesville. Blackhawk Community Credit Union helped salvage the poles to honor those who worked at the plant.
MADISON, Wis. — After seven years with the Badger men’s basketball team, Joe Krabbenhoft is getting a promotion. A Wisconsin alum, Krabbenhoft was named associate head coach on Monday. He had previously served as an assistant coach. “Joe has been integral to our sustained success as one of...
If you’re looking to foster or adopt — or are interested in volunteering — consider one of these area organizations. 🐶 Albert’s Dog Lounge Rescue (Whitewater) albertsdoglounge.org. 🐱 Angel’s Wish (Verona) angelswish.org. 🐱 Brown Paws Rescue (Verona) brownpawsrescue.com. 🐹 Critter Corral Guinea...
Ricky Alan Stuttgen, age 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short but hard fight with brain cancer. He was born on September 6, 1972, to Charles and Darla in Medford, WI. Ricky married Cindy (Schneider) on October 17, 1998, in Wausau, WI.
Marie Grace Zajicek, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2022. She was born on November 27, 1929, in Plain, Wis., the daughter of Alphonse and Mary (Frank) Kraemer. Marie, the sixth oldest of 15 children, graduated from St. Luke’s Catholic High School. Marie...
Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
