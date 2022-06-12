ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Highlights: Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament Day 3

By Eddie Messel
1011now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Day three of the Mike Peterson/Coach K...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Hershey, Neb. native crowned Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After three days of competition, Nebraska has a new Miss Teen Rodeo. The coronation took center stage at Mid-Plains Community College South Campus Theater. Calie Troyer of Hershey, Nebraska won the title. Troyer also won in the writing, photogenic, appearance, personality and horsemanship categories. This...
HERSHEY, NE
3 News Now

Nebraska volleyball schedule announced for Huskers' 2022 season

LINCOLN (KMTV) — The Nebraska volleyball schedule has been announced for the Huskers' 2022 season. NU will open the season on Friday August 26 at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 11 a.m. The annual Creighton match will be Wednesday September 7 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
GoCreighton.com

Volleyball Match vs. Nebraska To Be Televised on FS1; Gets New Time

OMAHA, Neb. -- FS1 will televise the September 7th volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska that will be held at CHI Health Center Omaha. To help accommodate the nationwide television coverage, the start time for the match has also been moved to 5 p.m. Central. The Bluejays and Cornhuskers have...
OMAHA, NE
kjrh.com

National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coach K#Sioux Falls West
KETV.com

CWS in Omaha: What to expect this year at Baseball Village

OMAHA, Neb. — The College World Series starts later this week, but it's not just about the games. In addition to cheering on your favorite team, there are plenty of activities to take part in during CWS. Jenny Peters, marketing director, joined us in studio to talk about what...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

CWS 2022: Preps outside the stadium

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of right now six teams and their fan bases are headed to Omaha for the College World Series this week. Two more teams will be added to the field tonight. The road to Omaha statue will be picture central it always is during the College...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Son of former MLB pitcher commits to Husker football program

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska football snared its latest recruiting commitment Monday morning. Texas native Riley Van Poppel committed to the Huskers, making his announcement via Twitter, just days after visiting the Huskers. The defensive lineman stands 6-foot-4 and 270 lbs. "I want to say how grateful I am to be...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thebestmix1055.com

Bergan standout to play for Oklahoma

The “Boomer Sooner” fight song might be found on the playlist of Archbishop Bergan standout Kade McIntyre. McIntyre announced today on Twitter that he has accepted a scholarship offer to play football for the University of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior chose the Sooners from offers from Kansas...
NORMAN, OK
travellens.co

22 Best Things to Do in Omaha, NE

With a population of over half a million, the city of Omaha has some of the most striking and memorable things to do and places to visit. Apart from its many wildlife and nature sanctuaries, it is also home to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, which happens to be one of the best zoos in America.
OMAHA, NE
nebpreps.com

Bergan’s McIntyre Commits To Oklahoma

Fremont Bergan senior Kade McIntyre has committed to Oklahoma. Monday, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound athlete announced his commitment via twitter to the Sooners over scholarship offers from power conference schools Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Tennessee. “I went down there and the facilities were great but the people were fantastic...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Nebraska's offense in 2022

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a pivotal Year 5 for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Heading into that season, all eyes will likely be on the Husker offense, and for good reason. During the 2021 campaign, Nebraska did show strides in many areas, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskers trimmed nearly a full touchdown off their points allowed per game from 2020 to 2021 (29.4 points allowed to 22.7) but the offense and special teams play still left a lot to be desired as the team finished 3-9.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Tornado spotted near Lincoln; campers tipped over near Greenwood

LINCOLN, Neb. — Law enforcement confirmed a tornado at the Seward and Lancaster County line at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Northern Lancaster County was under a tornado warning until about 11 p.m., when it was replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning. Campers were reportedly flipped over at the Pine Grove...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorms throughout eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — After another hot and muggy day, the Omaha area could see severe weather Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon before a cold front moves through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The first round of thunderstorms is projected to follow starting around 8 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

Overnight storms damage Greenwood RV park. A mobile home was flipped on its side but no serious injuries were reported. LPS proposes naming district office after retiring superintendent. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Lincoln Board of Education proposed during a meeting on Tuesday to rename the LPS District Office after...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy