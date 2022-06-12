Muddy Creek Raceway hosts Vintage Nationals

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the sun shining and a light breeze blowing, it was a perfect day to race bikes at Muddy Creek Raceway on Saturday.

The AHRMA Vintage Nationals made their way to the historic 1.5 mile track in Sullivan County this weekend, as riders from across the country sported some classic dirt bikes. Saturday’s early vintage races saw participants from Florida, Illinois, Colorado and beyond line up on vehicles dating back to 1974 and earlier.

There were a handful of local racers in the field, as well, including Kingsport’s Steve Clark.

The 67-year old has been racing for many years, but ran his first contest on his home track Saturday.

“Sam Gammon did a great job – him and his crew – preparing the track,” Clark said. “This is the first time I’ve ridden here. I’ve watched national races here with the pros, but it’s good to finally get to ride the track.”

Gammon, the president of Victory Sports, who owns the track, was simply excited to be back at the venue with fans in the stands.

“This vintage event brings out a lot of the folks who haven’t been to the races in years,” Gammon said. “I see all kinds of friends getting back together that haven’t seen each other in four or five years – a really enjoyable day.”

Racing will continue on Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. For a full schedule of events, click here .

