Douglas County’s new behavioral health crisis center is set to open this summer after years in the making. The Treatment and Recovery Center, located at 1000 W. Second St. on the Treatment and Recovery Campus of Douglas County, is designed to provide people experiencing a mental health crisis with immediate access to care and connect people with community resources that will put them on a path to recovery. The occasion will be marked with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, followed by an open house until 7 p.m.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO