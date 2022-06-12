Interviews: Ole Miss’ DeLucia Dominates on Mound in Game 1 of Super Regional

Ole Miss baseball won Game One of the NCAA Super Regional over Southern Miss, 10-0.

The Rebels clearly had their offense working, and the pitching of starter Dylan DeLucia kept USM off the scoreboard.

DeLucia pitched 5.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and had 9 strikeouts.

