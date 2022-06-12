ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interviews: Ole Miss’ DeLucia Dominates on Mound in Game 1 of Super Regional

By David Edelstein
 3 days ago

Ole Miss baseball won Game One of the NCAA Super Regional over Southern Miss, 10-0.

The Rebels clearly had their offense working, and the pitching of starter Dylan DeLucia kept USM off the scoreboard.

DeLucia pitched 5.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and had 9 strikeouts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Ole Miss baseball team arrives in Omaha ahead of College World Series

OMAHA (WJTV) – The Ole Miss baseball team arrived in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday, June 15 for the College World Series (CWS). Fans were able to send off the team on the University of Mississippi campus in Oxford Wednesday morning. The Rebels will face Auburn on Saturday, June 18. The game will start at 6:00 […]
Three Jackson Prep Grads Head to College World Series for Ole Miss

Ole Miss baseball has plenty of local high school grads on the team. Three of them are Jackson Prep grads. Senior catcher Knox Loposer and freshmen pitchers Riley Maddox and Mason Nichols. Prep baseball head coach Brent Heavener says he hopes the former Patriots take the love of the game with them to the College […]
Ole Miss College World Series gear arrives at Flowood store

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – College World Series apparel for the Ole Miss baseball team has arrived at the College Corner Store in Flowood. “It’s been great. We’ve had a lot of people coming out buying our gear. It’s just so fun to see how a team from Mississippi is going up there, and especially two […]
How to watch Ole Miss in College World Series

OMAHA (WJTV) – The field for the 2022 College World Series (CWS) has been set. The Ole Miss baseball team will face Auburn on Saturday, June 18 in Omaha, Nebraska. The game will start at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Rebels advanced to the College World Series after defeating the Southern Miss baseball team […]
WAPT

Jackson Prep pitcher contributes to Rebels' run to Omaha

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Prep product Mason Nichols has carved out a role on the Ole Miss pitching staff. The freshman pitcher and Jackson native threw some key scoreless innings to help Ole Miss remain unbeaten during this postseason and punch their ticket to Omaha. Mason says he couldn't...
Flood promoted to head softball coach at Petal High

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Petal School District (PSD) Board of Trustees approved the promotion of Shelly Flood as the new head softball coach at Petal High School, effective July 1, 2022. Flood will replace Wendy Hogue, who retired from coaching. Flood, who is going into her sixth year as a physical education teacher at […]
Picayune Item

Pearl River’s Tate Parker and Alex Perry named NJCAA All-Americans

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The National Champion Pearl River baseball team has claimed award after award this season. The Wildcats can add two more to their collection as the National Junior College Athletic Association announced its All-America teams Monday with Tate Parker (Gulfport; West Harrison) being named First Team and Alex Perry (McComb; North Pike) earning a Third Team selection.
mageenews.com

Mize Cheerleaders Competed as Go BIG or Go Home during Camp

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mize Attendance Center’s Junior High Cheerleaders attended UCA summer cheer camp at USM in Hattiesburg on May 26-30, 2022. The team brought home several awards including: 1st Place Sideline, 1st Place Cheer, 1st Place Overall Game Day, Superior Squad Trophy & 4 Spirit Sticks.
Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
wcbi.com

A Horn Lake couple claims $100,000 Powerball win

JACKSON, MISS — A Horn Lake couple claimed a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball® drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in...
WDAM-TV

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Hosemann speaks on modified school calendar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Hattiesburg on Tuesday afternoon to discuss more classroom time for students and adjusting the school calendars. Hosemann said he has been pushing for more school districts to consider this type of calendar with nine weeks on and three weeks...
Bootcamp provides positive mentorship for Hattiesburg children

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – In Hattiesburg, the 8th annual Needham Jones Back to School Bootcamp will return for another year. The bootcamp helps provide skills to the youth to help them navigate stress. The event also teaches them life lessons. “There is so much negative influence out there, and if we don’t provide any balance […]
Rarely used procedure promising tool for patients with abdominal cancer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Darrell Freeman is in the middle of building a storage shed and has his eye on constructing an electric motorcycle. Cancer put the Hattiesburg resident’s do-it-yourself projects on hold, but a rare procedure performed by a University of Mississippi Medical Center surgeon has Freeman’s cancer on the run and life back […]
Hattiesburg doctor offers advice amid surging COVID-19 cases

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi have made a major jump, and it’s causing concerns for health officials. Over the weekend, COVID-19 numbers reached more than 1,500 cases. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), cases have been slowly rising since April. Dr. Mark Horne, MD, at South Central Regional Medical […]
actionnews5.com

Puma opens in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Tanger Outlets add Puma as their new store addition. Puma will offer the latest styles in children’s footwear and apparel, women and men’s sportswear and more. It will be located across from Tommy Hilfiger an Michael Kors. They will have a range of athletic...
WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

