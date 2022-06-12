Interviews: Ole Miss’ DeLucia Dominates on Mound in Game 1 of Super Regional
Ole Miss baseball won Game One of the NCAA Super Regional over Southern Miss, 10-0.
The Rebels clearly had their offense working, and the pitching of starter Dylan DeLucia kept USM off the scoreboard.
DeLucia pitched 5.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks and had 9 strikeouts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0