Report: Kerwin Walton names Tigers in top 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Could Kerwin Walton be the next big Tigers transfer portal pick up?

The UNC guard announced Memphis in his top three along with Clemson and Texas Tech, according to On3Sports .

The 6-5 sophomore played in 31 games this season for the Tarheels, averaged 3.4 Points. He got a little more playing time his freshman season, putting up 8.2 points and nearly two assists per game.

Penny Hardaway told WREG Sports that one more shooter would complete his roster this season.

Walton plans to make his decision as early as Monday.

