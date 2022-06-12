ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Report: Kerwin Walton names Tigers in top 3

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7I5y_0g8Az4aw00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Could Kerwin Walton be the next big Tigers transfer portal pick up?

The UNC guard announced Memphis in his top three along with Clemson and Texas Tech, according to On3Sports .

The 6-5 sophomore played in 31 games this season for the Tarheels, averaged 3.4 Points. He got a little more playing time his freshman season, putting up 8.2 points and nearly two assists per game.

Penny Hardaway talks roster, building on last season’s success

Penny Hardaway told WREG Sports that one more shooter would complete his roster this season.

Walton plans to make his decision as early as Monday.

WREG

Quinones to work out for hometown Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – In Memphis, it’s all about the grind, and these days, no one knows that better than former Tigers guard Lester Quinones whose pre-draft workouts have him, let’s just say, keeping busy. According to Stockrisers and confirmed by Quinones, Lester is set to work out for the hometown Grizzlies Wednesday. Eight days before the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hardaway set to hire Tulsa’s Frank Haith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It looks like Penny Hardaway has found a veteran coach to fill one of the two openings on his coaching staff. One very familiar with the U of M program. Basketball insider Jeff Goodman says Hardaway is set to hire former Tulsa coach Frank Haith as one of his assistants. Haith spent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Jenkins signs multi-year contract with the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins is extending his stay in Grind City with a new multi-year contract, the organization said in a press release. “Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman said in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington football coach, players enjoying new turf football field

You can hear the excitement in the voice of Covington head football coach J.R. Kirby when you ask him about his brand new turf field. “Huge,” he said Tuesday morning when asked about how big of a deal the new turf field is. “You’re going to think I’m crazy, but in the past I would cut the grass at midnight or 2 or 3 in the morning sometimes when it was going to rain.”
WREG

Beware of possible 110 heat index Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Mid-South area beginning Sunday at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. The following affected counties are: TENNESSEE: Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Haywood, Lauderdale, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton MISSISSIPPI: Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman, Tate, Tippah, Tunica ARKANSAS: Chester, Craighead, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

