Special Town Council Meeting - Public Forum Centennial Water Treatment Facility Funding

The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID), in collaboration with the Town of Amherst, has been allocated $25,000 to help small, brick and mortar, storefront businesses throughout the Town of Amherst MA with project-based grant assistance. There are limited funds and we want to make sure that these funds have a direct impact. In order to do so, we are requesting you apply for funding for a specific "project" that will assist your businesses to thrive post-pandemic. A "Project" can be, but is NOT limited to: exterior upgrades such as paint, lighting, or awning replacement; interior upgrades such as paint, shelving, internal branding/marketing; Marketing Technology needs such as branding, logo upgrades, web design, social media training. These are just a few examples.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO