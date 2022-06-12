Special Town Council Meeting - Public Forum Centennial Water Treatment Facility Funding

RECEIVED: 6/6/2022 at 9:09 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda; 1. Call to Order; 2. Announcements and Public Comments; 3. Hearings, 197 & 211 South Pleasant St, 24 & 44 McClellan St; 4. Approval of May Minutes, Volunteer Hours; 5. Committee Reports, a. Chair, b. Tree Warden, c. Treasurer; 6. Presentations and Discussion, a. New Chair, b. Social Media Update, c. Town Tree Tour Next Steps, d. 2nd Saturday plantings – July - November, e. Town Tree Inventory – Grant, Training, Data collection, Management Plan, f. History Museum – Grant, Fundraising, Public outreach, Public education, g. Connections with Stockbridge School; 7. Old / On-going items, a. Kendrick Park / North Pleasant St Road redesign, b. North Common / Merry Maple, c. Northampton Road, d. Library Trees, e. New APSTC members, f. Complete Streets / State-level initiatives, g. Significant Tree Ordinance, h. Town Budget Line Item, i. Website Update; 8. Committee Comments; 9. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair; 10. Adjourn.
