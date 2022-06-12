Amherst Recreation Commission

The Town of Amherst invites you to join us at a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the renovation and addition project at the North Amherst Library on Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 AM. The Town has worked with the Kuhn-Riddle Architects group to design plans for the project and has selected Wright Builders as the contractor. The work is being generously funded by a private donor. This project seeks to create an accessible entrance to the library, so that all can use the space. Accessible bathrooms will be built and a community meeting space that can accommodate 40-50 people will be created. The North Amherst Library is located at 8 Montague Rd. in Amherst, parking is limited on site so please plan accordingly or carpool if possible. We will gather behind the building. Please do not park in the parking lot at the shops, those spaces are reserved for customers only. Attendees who are able to, may also choose to park at Mill River Recreation Area.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO