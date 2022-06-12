Amherst Recreation Commission

RECEIVED: 6/14/2022 at 4:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses; Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: SST-22-34, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 6/19/22, 12PM–5PM, South Common. SST-22-29, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 7/22/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-30, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 8/12/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-31, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 8/5/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-32, Gabrielle Gould, Wine & Malt, 7/29/22, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, South Common. Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd. Discussion Items: Rental Registration Program & Letter to Town Council; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; Letter to Establishments; ABCC Hearing Update; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Review of Minutes. Adjournment.
