ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Amherst Recreation Commission

amherstma.gov
 3 days ago

RECEIVED: 6/8/22 at 3:36 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: AGENDA 7:00 – 7:10 Welcome PUBLIC COMMENT Approval of May Minutes...

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

Related
amherstma.gov

Board of License Commissioners

RECEIVED: 6/14/2022 at 4:13 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Public Comment; Licenses; Special Short-Term Alcohol Serving Licenses: SST-22-34, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 6/19/22, 12PM–5PM, South Common. SST-22-29, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 7/22/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-30, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 8/12/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-31, Gabrielle Gould, W&M, 8/5/22, 5PM–9PM, South Common; SST-22-32, Gabrielle Gould, Wine & Malt, 7/29/22, 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM, South Common. Liquor License Transactions: Continued - Transfer of All-Alcohol Off-Premises License and Change of Location – Shilpa Enterprises, Inc., to Oxbow Wines, LLC, 132 Cowls Rd. Discussion Items: Rental Registration Program & Letter to Town Council; Adult Use Marijuana Regulations; Lunch Cart Regulations; Guidelines/Regulations for Liquor License Decisions; Letter to Establishments; ABCC Hearing Update; License Fee Comparison. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours prior to the meeting. Review of Minutes. Adjournment.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

The Jones Library, Inc. Budget Committee

RECEIVED: 6/7/2022 at 1:11 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Minutes; Public Comment; FY22 Budget; Friends Annual Fund Report; Capital Campaign Report; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Transportation Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 6/13/2022 at 3:17 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda; 1. Call to Order; 2. Public Comment period; 3. Approval of Past Meeting Minutes; 4. Update re: Safe Routes to School: (a) Communication with ARPS Communication & Data Collection at Schools, (b) Sending Summary Report to ARPS; 5. Updates from the Council and TSO (informational), (a) North Pleasant St. parking west of Kendrick Park – Town Council action, (b) Potential upcoming referrals; 6. Other Continuing TAC Items: (a) Completion of Bicycle and Pedestrian Priority Networks Map, (b) TAC members – Terms expiring; Recruiting New Members as Needed, (c) North Pleasant Street, Eastman Lane to Pine Street; 7. Upcoming Meeting Dates over the Summer, and Potential Agenda Items; 8. Announcements and Committee Comments (if any); 9. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting; 10. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Jones Library Design Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 3:56 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (6-3-22); Colliers Project Leaders (DiCarlo): Outreach Public Comments; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance; Public Comment.
AMHERST, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
amherstma.gov

Amherst Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

RECEIVED: 6/10/22 at 3:09 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda Adoption/Changes. Topics not reasonably anticipated 48 hours in advance of meeting. Public Comments The Chair will recognize members of the public. When called on, please identify yourself by stating your full name and address. The Chair may need to curtail discussions in the interest of time as needed. Watson Farms Siding Project (v) Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Board of Assessors

RECEIVED: 6/8/22 at 11:24 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order Statement about remote meetings Statement about meeting being recorded Public participation Approve Minutes from April 21, 2022 & May 26, 2022 Approve Motor Vehicle Abatements reports Sign Motor Vehicle Warrant to Collector, Notice to Commit to Accounting and Commitment Sheet for: • 2021 Commitment #3 Sign Warrant to Collector and Notice to Commit to Accounting for: • FY2022 Rollback 2A-18 – Montague Rd Sign Release of Lien for: • 2A-18 - Montague Rd Principal Assessor Update Verify date for next meeting Executive Session Approve/Deny Overvaluation Approve/Deny Motor Vehicle Abatement Request Adjourn Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Planning Board

RECEIVED: 6/10/22 at 10:50 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Min; Pub Com; P Hearing: 6:35 SPR 2022-14 & SPP 2022-05 Center East LLC 446 - 462 Main Street (cont from 5 18 2022) SPR approval (Map 14B, Par 66 and 68, B-N) For full description see the Agenda Link; 6:45 SPR 2022-10 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St (cont from 6 1 2022) (Map 19D, Par 3, B-VC) For full description see the Agenda Link, 6:45 SPP 2022-04 – Amherst Office Park, LLC – 463 West St (Cont from 6 1 2022) (Map 19D, Parcel 3, B-VC) For full description see the Agenda Link; Old Bus SUB 1989-9 The Meadows Def Subdivision Plan – Jeff Flower – Hop Brook Rd and Kestrel Lane disc status of subdivision roadways and infras, PB Fees disc req apps to pay full cost for legal ads, Topics not ant 48 hrs prior to the mtg; New Bus - Topics not ant 48 hrs prior to the mtg; ANR/ZBA/SPP/SPR/SUB Apps; PB COM & Liaison Rep; Chair Rep; Staff Rep; Adjourn - For full description of items see the Agenda Link.
AMHERST, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Harp#New Commission Business
amherstma.gov

Jones Library Building Outreach Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 6/7/2022 at 9:06 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order; Approval of Minutes (5-17-2022); Keeping Community Informed on Project; Next Outreach Events; Public Comment; Topics Not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hours in Advance of the Meeting.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 6/8/22 at 9:59 am. LIST OF TOPICS: For the entire meeting agenda, please click on the link provided. ROLL CALL: ANNOUCEMENTS: 1. Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Community Project – Listening Session #2 on Social Participation & Inclusion, Communication & Technology, and Civic Engagement 2. Amherst names first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: OLD BUSINESS: 1. FY2022 Municipal ADA Improvement Grant Project – Front Door Entrance Improvements at the Bangs Community Center 2. Amity Street Sidewalk Improvements 3. Downtown Parklet Pilot Project 4. Pomeroy Village Intersection Project 5. 2021 MassDOT Shared Streets & Spaces Funding Grant project along/adjacent to East Pleasant Street OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Groundbreaking at the North Amherst Library Renovation & Addition

The Town of Amherst invites you to join us at a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the renovation and addition project at the North Amherst Library on Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 AM. The Town has worked with the Kuhn-Riddle Architects group to design plans for the project and has selected Wright Builders as the contractor. The work is being generously funded by a private donor. This project seeks to create an accessible entrance to the library, so that all can use the space. Accessible bathrooms will be built and a community meeting space that can accommodate 40-50 people will be created. The North Amherst Library is located at 8 Montague Rd. in Amherst, parking is limited on site so please plan accordingly or carpool if possible. We will gather behind the building. Please do not park in the parking lot at the shops, those spaces are reserved for customers only. Attendees who are able to, may also choose to park at Mill River Recreation Area.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Energy and Climate Action Committee

RECEIVED: 6/10/22 at 11:17 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review and Vote Minutes of 6/1/22; Public Comment; Vote – Chair/Vice Chair for FY ‘23; Staff Update; ECAC Updates; Solar Planning in Amherst; Outreach and Education; Business Community Outreach; Items for Next Meeting Agenda; Public Comment; Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
amherstma.gov

Amherst Existing Small Business Grant Applications Due June 30th

The Amherst Business Improvement District (BID), in collaboration with the Town of Amherst, has been allocated $25,000 to help small, brick and mortar, storefront businesses throughout the Town of Amherst MA with project-based grant assistance. There are limited funds and we want to make sure that these funds have a direct impact. In order to do so, we are requesting you apply for funding for a specific "project" that will assist your businesses to thrive post-pandemic. A "Project" can be, but is NOT limited to: exterior upgrades such as paint, lighting, or awning replacement; interior upgrades such as paint, shelving, internal branding/marketing; Marketing Technology needs such as branding, logo upgrades, web design, social media training. These are just a few examples.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Town and Partner Organization Receive $25,000 for Study on Energy Efficiency in Rentals

The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced $2.2 Million in grant funding to 32 Massachusetts organizations, nonprofits, and local governments to develop and implement community-based initiatives to increase access to the benefits of clean energy or to meaningfully reduce energy burden for previously underserved populations in the Commonwealth. The Town of Amherst and partner organization, Family Outreach of Amherst, were awarded $25,000 as part of the program.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Amherst Police & Community Responders (CRESS) Joint Public Forum

What is CRESS? How will this new department impact police service? Amherst is welcoming in a new public safety department called the Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS). Its focus is on mental health and the CRESS department will complement the Police Department in its efforts to best serve the community. Meet with Police Chief Scott Livingstone and CRESS Director Earl Miller to learn how these departments are different and the ways in which they're working together towards a greater goal of making Amherst a better place to live.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Public Shade Tree Hearing

RECEIVED: 5/19/2022 at 1:46 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: In accordance with the provisions of M.G.L. Chapter 87, §3, Shade Trees, the Tree Warden will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 5:00pm in a virtual hearing to review the proposed removal of public shade trees. Tree removal for sidewalk accessibility work between 24 & 44 McClellan St. Public Shade Trees impacted by this project include the following (Sizes indicate “diameter at breast height” – DBH): 19”, 24”, 24” 26” White Pine. Tree removal for sidewalk accessibility work between 197 & 211 South Pleasant St. Public Shade Trees impacted by this project include the following (Sizes indicate “diameter at breast height” – DBH): 24” Norway Maple, 18” Umbrella Magnolia.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Affordable Housing Lottery: One University Drive South

SEB Housing is currently working with One University Drive South, DHCD, and the Town of Amherst to provide affordable housing rental units. There will be a lottery coming up for this affordable housing opportunity. Please apply by August 12, 2022. Three Studios @ $1,036, Two 1BR @ $1,165. *Rents subject...
AMHERST, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy