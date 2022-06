With the warmest stretch of the year coming up, including Tuesday being forecasted as the warmest day of the year so far, it is important to remember tips to be able to "take the heat." It's also important to remember the tips for heat exhaustion and heat stroke (the latter of which is more serious). Drinking water and taking frequent breaks will help prevent both of these (especially if spending time outside). With dew points expected to get into the low-70s locally, there is a possibility that we could see the heat index get into the triple digits. For Tuesday, we are only 2 degrees off the record high for June 14th (according to Rochester International Airport).

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO