Morton, WA

In Focus: Morton Class of 2022 Celebrates Graduation

Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Morton class of 2022 graduated...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Centralia College Selects Five for 2022 Outstanding Student Awards

Centralia College faculty and staff have selected five students out of 21 nominees to receive the 2022 Outstanding Student Award. “The Outstanding Students are chosen for overcoming obstacles in the pursuit of their degree, for achieving their educational goals, and for being an active and engaged member of the college community,” Centralia College stated in a news release.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Barn Bash Dance to Raise Money for Youth Agriculture on Friday

The annual “Barn Bash” dance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, under the grandstands at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. The Southwest Washington Fair Association is sponsoring the Barn Bash to raise funds for youth premiums at this year’s fair. At Friday’s dance, the Southwest...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Neighbors Helping Neighbors: Nonprofit Aims to Become Hub for Residents to Share Resources

Toledo is a community of neighbors who are willing to share what they have — be that an hour of free time or 15 heads of fresh lettuce — with their fellow neighbors. But without a hub to organize an exchange, some Toledo residents struggled to find resources while others had a difficult time finding places that would accept what surplus they had to offer.
TOLEDO, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Celebrate the 4th of July for 2022 in Pierce County

Marking Independence Day this July 4th, the Pacific Northwest hosts a handful of exciting celebrations for families and friends near and far. From the barbeques, firework displays, and spending quality time with loved ones, it does not get any better. Now as COVID restrictions have eased, many in-person events are...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

LGBTQ students, allies go viral with act of defiance at SPU graduation

SEATTLE - To the untrained eye, a move at Sunday's commencement ceremony looked like a quirky move by several dozen students at Seattle Pacific University, but to those paying attention, it was the latest missive after a prolonged battle over LGBTQIA+ rights on SPU’s campus. A large number of...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
knkx.org

Kalama freshman arrested after threatening to shoot LGBTQ demonstration on high school campus

For the fourth time in a month, a teenage student in Southwest Washington could face criminal charges related to weapons and violence in schools. The Kalama Police Department on Monday arrested a 15-year-old Kalama High School freshman who reportedly told a classmate he wanted to aim an “automatic machine gun” at a demonstration on campus supporting the LGBTQ community.
KALAMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: June 16, 2022

• LOREL MAXENE FUZZELL-BOLAND, 85, Lewis County, died June 9. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. • RANDOLPH C. SANFORD, 58, Toledo, died June 4 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CHARLES L. METCALF, 79, Morton, died...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Two Washington small cities among 10 best in the nation for starting a small business

(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
RICHLAND, WA
NewsBreak
Education
Chronicle

Emergency Declared for Little Hanaford, Garrard Creek Roads

There is big trouble on Little Hanaford and Garrard Creek roads: enough for Lewis County to declare the two roads in a state of emergency to expedite the public works process. Thanks to the declarations, Lewis County Public Works will be able to begin work on both roads soon with the hopes of finishing the projects this summer.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Habitat for Humanity Is Seeking Future Homeowners

Bringing people together and empowering families through shelter, South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity invites you to submit a pre-application form for our new Habitat community in Tumwater! Infrastructure is set to begin in spring 2022, with our first 14 out of 28 homes beginning to be built in summer 2022. We are excited to begin the pre-application process! Pre-Application Form.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis City Council Moves Toward Moratorium on Cryptocurrency Mining

The Chehalis City Council voted unanimously to move to a final vote on a cryptocurrency mining moratorium during its regular meeting Monday. The moratorium would prohibit the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining operations. The proposed moratorium comes two months after the expiration of a similar moratorium by the Lewis County...
CHEHALIS, WA

