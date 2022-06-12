In Focus: Morton Class of 2022 Celebrates Graduation

This year’s graduating class of W.F. West High School was a benchmark for an initiative the Chehalis School District and its partners in the community embarked on in 2013, when the students who would graduate this year were in fourth grade. The goal was to increase the percentage of...
Centralia College faculty and staff have selected five students out of 21 nominees to receive the 2022 Outstanding Student Award. “The Outstanding Students are chosen for overcoming obstacles in the pursuit of their degree, for achieving their educational goals, and for being an active and engaged member of the college community,” Centralia College stated in a news release.
The annual “Barn Bash” dance will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, under the grandstands at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. The Southwest Washington Fair Association is sponsoring the Barn Bash to raise funds for youth premiums at this year’s fair. At Friday’s dance, the Southwest...
Toledo is a community of neighbors who are willing to share what they have — be that an hour of free time or 15 heads of fresh lettuce — with their fellow neighbors. But without a hub to organize an exchange, some Toledo residents struggled to find resources while others had a difficult time finding places that would accept what surplus they had to offer.
As preparation for the new site is almost complete, Olympia Housing Programs manager Darian Lightfoot said yesterday that residents would begin to move to Quince Street Village by July or August. The city had previously stated "the move is set to take place in May/June 2022" on its website. Quince...
Marking Independence Day this July 4th, the Pacific Northwest hosts a handful of exciting celebrations for families and friends near and far. From the barbeques, firework displays, and spending quality time with loved ones, it does not get any better. Now as COVID restrictions have eased, many in-person events are...
SEATTLE - To the untrained eye, a move at Sunday's commencement ceremony looked like a quirky move by several dozen students at Seattle Pacific University, but to those paying attention, it was the latest missive after a prolonged battle over LGBTQIA+ rights on SPU’s campus. A large number of...
Thurston County confirmed 702 COVID-19 cases and one death the week of June 6-12. The person who died was a woman in her 70s, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services. This is the first confirmed death since May 25. An additional 104 cases were added on Monday....
For the fourth time in a month, a teenage student in Southwest Washington could face criminal charges related to weapons and violence in schools. The Kalama Police Department on Monday arrested a 15-year-old Kalama High School freshman who reportedly told a classmate he wanted to aim an “automatic machine gun” at a demonstration on campus supporting the LGBTQ community.
Patrick Jansen sold his own brand of smash burgers at local breweries every week for the last two years without much trouble. But that changed in March, when county officials reviewed his unique pop-up food vending business. "They saw I was working all the time and didn't know what to...
• LOREL MAXENE FUZZELL-BOLAND, 85, Lewis County, died June 9. Arrangements are under the care of Fir Lawn Funeral Chapel. • RANDOLPH C. SANFORD, 58, Toledo, died June 4 at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • CHARLES L. METCALF, 79, Morton, died...
(The Center Square) – A pair of small cities in Washington state cracked the top 10 in the nation in terms of the best small cities for starting a small business. That’s according to Go.Verizon’s fifth annual such report, which ranked Richland in Eastern Washington as the second-best city in America for launching a small business, while the state capital of Olympia at the southern end of Puget Sound ranked sixth.
There is big trouble on Little Hanaford and Garrard Creek roads: enough for Lewis County to declare the two roads in a state of emergency to expedite the public works process. Thanks to the declarations, Lewis County Public Works will be able to begin work on both roads soon with the hopes of finishing the projects this summer.
To hear Braden Allee tell it, the first time he stepped on a longboard, he knew it was the sport for him. A few years later, a devastating longboard accident nearly took his life. Even so, his mother, Bonnie Allee, recalled his first two goals for his physical therapist: raising his right arm and getting back on his board.
FIFE, Wash. — Homelessness in Fife is an issue that may have started off as manageable, but Deputy City Manager Russ Blount said once the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country, it quickly grew out of control. “The word started to get out in the community of people that...
Bringing people together and empowering families through shelter, South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity invites you to submit a pre-application form for our new Habitat community in Tumwater! Infrastructure is set to begin in spring 2022, with our first 14 out of 28 homes beginning to be built in summer 2022. We are excited to begin the pre-application process! Pre-Application Form.
The Chehalis City Council voted unanimously to move to a final vote on a cryptocurrency mining moratorium during its regular meeting Monday. The moratorium would prohibit the establishment of new cryptocurrency mining operations. The proposed moratorium comes two months after the expiration of a similar moratorium by the Lewis County...
Entering the final weeks of his eight-year tenure as Adna’s athletic director and 21st year as football coach, KC Johnson couldn’t help but stare up at the walls of the Pirates’ home gym, featuring dozens of teams immortalized in Adna lore. The Pirates’ athletic success long predated...
King County Prosecutors have charged a Kentwood High School instructor with raping a 15-year-old female student. According to prosecutors, Joseph A. Byrd, a former marine, was charged Monday with third-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, and two counts of sexual misconduct. The behavior was...
PORTLAND, Ore. — A severe staffing shortage at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office has many residents concerned for their safety. Three months ago, the sheriff's office was forced to cut down on services and stop responding to some low-level crimes such as certain thefts and trespassing. Since then,...
Comments / 0