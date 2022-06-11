ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Bears fans should be excited about Kyler Gordon

The Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but that didn’t stop them from landing a first-round talent when they finally went on the clock.

At No. 39 overall, the Bears landed Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, giving them another versatile, athletic playmaker for rebuilding defense.

The latest in a long line of talented defensive back prospects to come out of the Huskies’ program, Gordon is a well-rounded defender with all of the mental and physical tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.

His combination of athleticism, instincts and technique should have Gordon challenging for a starting spot right away opposite Jaylon Johnson. Gordon’s skill set is also a fantastic fit for new head coach Matt Eberflus and his defensive scheme.

After moving on from some key veterans on the defense, the Bears are obviously leaning into the youth movement on that side of the ball. Gordon is a pro-ready prospect who could have easily come off the board in the first round, and could prove to be a huge bargain for Chicago down the road.

