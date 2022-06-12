ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickin’ off in Henderson with Blues and BBQ

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the summer heat getting things sizzling, it comes time for the annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Although the festival doesn’t start until June 15, organizers held a kickoff Saturday to get the ball rolling.

The kickoff featured a free concert from Hog Maw , an Evansville-based blues band that has been rocking the Tri-State for twenty years.

Not only did the event kick off this year’s Blues & Barbecue Festival, it also was the first concert in the Washington & Water Series organized by the Henderson County Public Library . The library’s director says they plan on having a free concert once a month, weather permitting.

“Well I think it’s fun for the library to introduce multiple things — access to information, ideas, people, and what’s a better way to that than a concert. We know the benefits of music, we know the benefits of community, and you get both of that here,” said Shannon Sandefur, Director of the Henderson County Public Library.

Along with the music comes plenty of barbecue to chow down on, courtesy of food trucks from around the Tri-State area. Handy Fest runs June 15 – 18 in Henderson, Ky.

