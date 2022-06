SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman was scared for her life when her boyfriend brutally attacked her. On June 11th, the woman returned home from work around 9:30 p.m. According to San Antonio police, she was 4 and a half months pregnant with her boyfriend's child, Aleman Bates. Bates and the victim lived together with three other females. Bates was in a dating relationship with two of the females that lived there as well.

