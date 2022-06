UFC strawweight contender Katlyn Chookagian has been forced out of her upcoming bout with Manon Fiorot on September 3 in Paris, France due to an undisclosed injury. She will be replaced by former UFC strawweight champion, Jéssica Andrade, according to the promotion who officially confirmed the switch via their website. Andrade is 3-1 in her last four Octagon outings and is coming off of a first-round submission win over Amanda Lemos back at UFC Vegas 52. Fiorot meanwhile is 4-0 since making her UFC debut back in January 2021 and will try to build on a unanimous decision victory over former Invicta FC flyweight champ, Jennifer Maia, at UFC on ESPN 33.

UFC ・ 5 HOURS AGO