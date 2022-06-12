ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert discontinued for Jaiceon Robertson

By KFDM/Fox 4
KFDM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVES — Groves Police tell KFDM/Fox 4 News the AMBER ALERT has been discontinued for...

kfdm.com

KFDM-TV

Beaumont man arrested for aggravated kidnapping at Parkdale Mall

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 65-year-old Robert Cardinale for aggravated kidnapping after police say Cardinale allegedly threatened a woman and her two children with a knife inside Parkdale Mall and forced them to leave with him. Officers found Cardinale and the victims in the mall's parking lot and took...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Vidor Police Department searching for 'dangerous wanted fugitive'

VIDOR — VIDOR POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Vidor Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous wanted fugitive, Timothy Bryan Claypool, 31. Claypool is wanted out of Hardin County for a Failure to Appear warrant in a controlled substance investigation and a Bond revocation out of Jefferson County for Theft.
VIDOR, TX
KATC News

Calcasieu Sheriff warns of scam

Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that appears to target the elderly. Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances the phone number appears to be a legitimate number. The suspect begins to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
fox26houston.com

69-year-old woman struck with her own car during aggravated robbery

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who hit a woman and her neighbor with her car as he was driving away with it in mid-May. Houston Police says shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, a 69-year-old woman answered a knock on the door of her apartment at the 9000 block of Bissonnet St. near Braeburn in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Congratulations Deputy Davarjaye Daniel!

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A big welcome to the newest and youngest deputy in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies swore in 10-year-old Davarjaye Daniels of Houston in a ceremony at the Jury Impaneling Room. Capt. Crystal Holmes says officers wanted to honor the wishes of Davarjaye, who has terminal brain cancer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Cold Case: LaKisha Taylor was last seen 14 years ago

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 14 years since LaKisha Taylor was last seen, leaving her family still without any answers after her disappearance in 2008. “I don’t even have closure. We would like closure, that’s the main thing we want is closure. After 14 years, that’s a long time,” LaKisha’s brother Emile Alexander said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bluebonnetnews.com

19-year-old killed in head-on crash in Liberty

A 19-year-old man from Houston died around 11 p.m. Sunday in a head-on crash on US 90 at Lee Tims Road near the Liberty-Ames city limits. According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the young man was heading westbound in a Chevy Cobalt when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and drove directly into the path of an eastbound GMC SUV. The two vehicles collided head on and the Chevy Cobalt burst into flames.
LIBERTY, TX
12NewsNow

2 injured in Tuesday night Neches River boat accident expected to recover

SILSBEE, Texas — Texas Park and Wildlife Game wardens are investigating a Tuesday night boating accident that left two people injured. A 16-foot flat bottom aluminum boat carrying four people on the Neches River near the entrance to John's Lake struck what the boaters described as an "underwater obstruction," Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News. It is unclear at this time what exactly the boat, powered by an outboard motor, hit.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Boating accident injures two on Neches River

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating a boating accident that has injured two people, according to information Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. A boat carrying four people reportedly struck an underwater obstacle on the Neches River near the entrance to John's...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Crash involving Texas DPS vehicle leaves woman injured, investigation underway

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a trooper's vehicle that left one woman injured. The crash happened Saturday, June 11, 2022 night on Interstate 10 near exit 875 in Orange County. Officials believe shortly before midnight a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the eastbound inside shoulder, with their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights on.
12NewsNow

Truck driver cited after train strikes semi-trailer along U.S. Hwy 90 Wednesday morning

CHINA, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was cited after his trailer got stuck on a railroad crossing and was struck by a train Wednesday morning near China. A 2022 Freightliner truck tractor puling a semi-trailer loaded with non-hazardous plastic, driven by Willie Edwards , 65, of Tulsa, was headed west on U.S. 90 at about 7:15 a.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CHINA, TX
KLTV

Missing Buna girl found safe in Beaumont

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old Buna girl who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “Kelli Hagan has been safely located by Beaumont Police Department,” a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Thank you all for your help!”
BUNA, TX
KLTV

Armed stranger shows up at Jasper County church service

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
JASPER COUNTY, TX

