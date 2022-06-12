AMBER Alert discontinued for Jaiceon Robertson

Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that appears to target the elderly. Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances the phone number appears to be a legitimate number. The suspect begins to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO