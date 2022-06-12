AMBER Alert discontinued for Jaiceon Robertson

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police arrested 65-year-old Robert Cardinale for aggravated kidnapping after police say Cardinale allegedly threatened a woman and her two children with a knife inside Parkdale Mall and forced them to leave with him. Officers found Cardinale and the victims in the mall's parking lot and took...
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — It's been two weeks since Port Arthur Police and first responders found 3-year-old King Dewey’s malnourished body in the closet of a home off Richmond Avenue. Dewey's mother, Tina Louis, and older sister, Kirsten Louis, have since been charged individually with two counts of...
BEAUMONT, Texas — Houston detectives are asking for help in finding a man they believe has Beaumont ties who is connected to a homicide in Houston. A 42 second video on the Beaumont Police Department Facebook page shows what appears to be the suspect and one other person attempting to kick in an apartment door. Both men appear to be armed.
VIDOR — VIDOR POLICE DEPARTMENT: The Vidor Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating a dangerous wanted fugitive, Timothy Bryan Claypool, 31. Claypool is wanted out of Hardin County for a Failure to Appear warrant in a controlled substance investigation and a Bond revocation out of Jefferson County for Theft.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso is warning area residents of a scam that has recently resurfaced in our area that appears to target the elderly. Victims report receiving a phone call from a suspect who claims to be a grandchild or other family member. In some instances the phone number appears to be a legitimate number. The suspect begins to tell them they are incarcerated or are in some type of trouble and need money immediately wired to them.
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who hit a woman and her neighbor with her car as he was driving away with it in mid-May. Houston Police says shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, a 69-year-old woman answered a knock on the door of her apartment at the 9000 block of Bissonnet St. near Braeburn in Houston.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A big welcome to the newest and youngest deputy in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies swore in 10-year-old Davarjaye Daniels of Houston in a ceremony at the Jury Impaneling Room. Capt. Crystal Holmes says officers wanted to honor the wishes of Davarjaye, who has terminal brain cancer.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 14 years since LaKisha Taylor was last seen, leaving her family still without any answers after her disappearance in 2008. “I don’t even have closure. We would like closure, that’s the main thing we want is closure. After 14 years, that’s a long time,” LaKisha’s brother Emile Alexander said.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Press release from Texas DPS below:. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a crash involving a train and a commercial motor vehicle on Thompson Road near U.S. Highway 90, that occurred today, June 15, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 7:15...
A 19-year-old man from Houston died around 11 p.m. Sunday in a head-on crash on US 90 at Lee Tims Road near the Liberty-Ames city limits. According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the young man was heading westbound in a Chevy Cobalt when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and drove directly into the path of an eastbound GMC SUV. The two vehicles collided head on and the Chevy Cobalt burst into flames.
SILSBEE, Texas — Texas Park and Wildlife Game wardens are investigating a Tuesday night boating accident that left two people injured. A 16-foot flat bottom aluminum boat carrying four people on the Neches River near the entrance to John's Lake struck what the boaters described as an "underwater obstruction," Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News. It is unclear at this time what exactly the boat, powered by an outboard motor, hit.
ORANGE, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash involving a trooper's vehicle that left one woman injured. The crash happened Saturday, June 11, 2022 night on Interstate 10 near exit 875 in Orange County. Officials believe shortly before midnight a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on the eastbound inside shoulder, with their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights on.
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It was one year ago this month that we first told you about a fugitive who authorities describe as a child predator with unusual high risk behavior. At the time, he'd been on the run since February 2020, and he's still out there. KFDM's Angel San...
CHINA, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was cited after his trailer got stuck on a railroad crossing and was struck by a train Wednesday morning near China. A 2022 Freightliner truck tractor puling a semi-trailer loaded with non-hazardous plastic, driven by Willie Edwards , 65, of Tulsa, was headed west on U.S. 90 at about 7:15 a.m. according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas FedEx driver is being noted for an act of kindness after he lent a hand to a terrified mother who's child was unresponsive and later died. It's every parent's worse fear and although this story is heartbreaking it shows the love in our...
JASPER, Texas — Concerned members of a Jasper County church contacted area authorities after spotting a man with a gun inside the building. It happened on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 night at a church in the Evadale area. Church members told deputies that halfway through the service, a man walked in and sat down in the last row.
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 14-year-old Buna girl who was reported missing Monday has been found safe, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. “Kelli Hagan has been safely located by Beaumont Police Department,” a post on the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Thank you all for your help!”
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to an area hospital after a brush fire broke out in Hardin County on Monday. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said an estimated 2.5-acre brush fire broke out on Keith Road just south of Lumberton. A person was clearing land when the fire broke out and was overcome by smoke.
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - After a church member spotted a stranger armed with what appeared to be a handgun at a Wednesday night service, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is urging local church congregations to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The incident occurred at a church in...
