Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: June 12

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

June 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Chattanooga Daily times, with a dateline from Johnson City and a date of June 11 reported, “The Southern Industries Company, of Baltimore, which invested $100,000 recently in iron ore lands in Unicoi county (sic), are now trying to get control...

Johnson City Press

Richard Blevins added to Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame

BLOUNTVILLE — Richard Blevins’ aviation legacy will officially be enshrined in the Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame. Blevins is the director of Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Department and has been inducted into the hall of fame for his 43 years of “extraordinary leadership in aviation and aerospace,” the TAHF announced this week. According to the release, Northeast State is currently the only community college in Tennessee with FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Christopher Ryan Toomey

Christopher Ryan Toomey spent his 46 years on this earth with love and intentionality. Chris passed away unexpectedly in his home of a cardiovascular event on June 6, 2022. But his life will continue to impact the world in light of eternity through the innumerable lives he touched and invested in. Chris was the beloved son of Susie Kelly Toomey and Rick Toomey born on August 3, 1975. He attended Sullivan Central High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and King University in Bristol, Tennessee where he played tennis and worked with the women’s volleyball team.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Brickyard Park hoped to be a reality by October

A proposed 386-unit development to be built on city property is hoped to come to fruition within the next four months, a Kingsport city official said. “We’d like to break ground by October,” John Rose, economic developer for the city, said. The Brickyard Park project is expected to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ketron extends winning streaks with Lonesome Pine victory

John Ketron extended a trio of winning streaks Saturday night at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Following the disqualification of first-place finisher Alex Posey, the Kingsport driver captured the Pure 4 victory at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval. Ketron, the defending champion at Lonesome Pine, is now 2-for-2 on the season at the Coeburn, Virginia track.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Fair

Kayla Hackney is a reporter covering Unicoi County for the Johnson City Press. A Southwest Virginia native, Kayla is an avid reader and coffee mug collector. Officials announce 96th annual Appalachian Fair entertainment lineup. Country music artist Walker Hayes will take the main stage for the first night of entertainment....
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Major replacement project planned at Kingsport water plant

The city of Kingsport will conduct a major replacement project later this year at the water treatment plant, city officials said Wednesday. The project involves replacing three large, “traveling screens” located at the edge of the Holston River, according to a press release. “Think of them as a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Tenn. Senate resolution commemorates formation of Watauga Association

ELIZABETHTON — A beginning of a 250th anniversary celebration that will continue for the next eight years was marked on Friday at the start of the evening’s performance of the play “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”. State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Rep. John Holsclaw,...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch Now: Chocolate Elegance continues the legacy

KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Paul and Sandy Vowell why they opted to buy the Kingsport business, Chocolate Elegance, their answer would be simple – chocolate makes people smile. “It puts a smile on everybody’s face.,” Paul Vowell, 58, said sitting in the store on a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Cootie Brown's Campus welcomes you home

My dining partner and I were bringing our friend the Retiree home from her flight from Utah, when I spilled the beans on where we’d be having supper that evening. A warning look from my partner came too late, and the surprise was ruined; we were having supper at one of the retiree’s favorite restaurants, Cootie Brown’s Campus location in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press

Central Drive-In at 70 – Herrons work to preserve drive-in’s history, place in community

BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over 70 species of butterflies...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU to host 23rd Ulster-American Heritage Symposium

The 23rd meeting of the Ulster-American Heritage Symposium will be hosted by the Department of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, June 19-22. The symposium is co-sponsored by the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, located at the Ulster-American Folk Park in Omagh, Northern Ireland. Part...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gov. Lee appoints Carter County Mayor Woodby to state planning advisory committee

ELIZABETHTON — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby to serve on the Local Government Advisory Committee. “In the thorough, aggressive search for candidates, your individual characteristics and professional qualifications were exceptional among the number of nominees who expressed interest,” Gov. Lee said in his letter of appointment to Mayor Woodby. “I consider it very important to ensure that Tennessee’s boards and commissions are filled with the most dedicated and qualified citizens. I believe that your participation is certain to leave a positive impact on this board and the work it does.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Washington County lawmakers praise new school funding plan

Washington County’s delegation to the state House of Representatives told a meeting of area Republicans on Monday that a recently passed formula for funding public schools is a major step in addressing educational needs in Tennessee. The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act will replace the state’s 30-year-old Basic...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Young adult author to speak at Elizabethton Library on Friday

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host Edgar Award winning novelist Mindy McGinnis on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. McGinnis is an author of young adult fiction. She will be speaking about her work and experience as a writer. Her work includes Heroine, The Initial Insult, and The Last Laugh.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Riverfront Park swinging bridge reopens

KINGSPORT — The swinging bridge that spans the South Fork of the Holston River at Riverfront Park is open once again. City officials said the structure officially reopened to traffic on Monday. The swinging bridge, which is more than 40 years old, was closed in May 2021 after city...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport school board approves superintendent contract changes

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has split 3-2 on two separate votes amending the contract of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. The Tuesday night votes removed clauses added last year that require him to stay with the system at least six years before getting health insurance coverage after retiring or otherwise leaving employment, as well as having the same six-year requirement in order to make up for a pay gap of sorts when he started to work in 2018.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Leroy Brooks

ELIZABETHTON - Leroy Brooks, 95, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday June 11, 2022 in the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. He was born March 21, 1927, in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Roy & Nellie Brewer Brooks. He was a graduate of Carter High School in Knoxville and East Tennessee State College Leroy had served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired Salesman with the USA News Paper, Asheville, NC. He had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. In earlier years he owned a Antique Shop in Elizabethton. He also worked at Corner Nest Mall in Elizabethton. He was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks, a son: Ricky Dean Brooks, two sisters and two brothers.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

