Portage County, OH

Mikayla Berquist, Olivia Kidd earn all-state honors

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 3 days ago
Two Portage County softball players, Crestwood senior pitcher Mikayla Berquist and Mogadore sophomore catcher Olivia Kidd, earned all-state honors this season.

Here is a little more about each all-state standout:

First Team All-Ohio C Olivia Kidd

It just clicked for Olivia Kidd in 2022.

Mogadore's backup catcher (and starting third baseman) in 2021, Kidd stayed behind the plate in 2022 and formed an instant connection with new ace Katie Gardner to form a lethal battery.

"Katie and [Olivia] just had an instant connection," Wildcats coach Jeff Fankhauser said. "I would see that on the field and I think they both trusted each other and Katie wouldn't hold back on what she had to throw and they were really in tune with one another."

At the plate, it clicked for Kidd, too, as the sophomore hit .542 and never struck out.

Kidd thus earned first team all-state honors, the only Portage County player to do so.

"She took charge and she was that catcher that was solid and was able to have the trust of the entire team," Fankhauser said, before noting Kidd's ability to hit in the clutch. "Just every time we needed someone to step up, she was there."

To be clear, Kidd hardly came out of nowhere.

While she didn't play much behind the plate in 2021, the then-freshman certainly hit, finishing her first year of high school softball with a .425 batting average (and just three strikeouts).

This year, Kidd simply continued and expanded upon her good work from a season ago, raising her average from .425 to .542, matching her doubles output (with 11 apiece as a freshman and sophomore) and boosting her OPS (from 1.037 to 1.479).

"She's aggressive, but she's also patient enough to wait for her pitch," Fankhauser said. "I think she's played enough travel ball and softball throughout that she thinks about the game, she thinks it through and she basically thinks, 'Okay, what would I throw at this point,' and she can figure it out."

Having moved into the cleanup role for Mogadore, Kidd stepped up in big moments against big pitchers, whether it was recording half of her team's hits against Portage Trail Conference Player of the Year Shelbie Krieger in a 3-2 win over Rootstown in nine innings or recording two of the Wildcats' six hits in a 1-0 win over JFK (also in nine).

"It was almost the better the pitcher, the better Olivia was," Fankhauser said. "I mean she did well against the other pitchers as well, but it seemed like every time that she had to go up against the strongest pitcher, she normally succeeded."

Honorable Mention All-Ohio P Mikayla Berquist

It's not a mystery what made Berquist an all-state standout.

Just look at the Crestwood senior's strikeout-to-walk ratio.

On the mound, that ratio was a preposterous 83-6.

At the plate, that ratio was an equally absurd 1-12.

(Yes, that's right, the senior struck out a single time all season while hitting .432 with four doubles and three homers in just 17 games.)

"The numbers that she put up her senior season was a culmination of the hard work that she had put in," Red Devils coach LeRoy Moore said. "[She] rightly deserved the honors."

Going into 2022, as Crestwood looked to repeat last year's Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division title despite losing two of its best hitters to graduation in Maci Head and Samantha Toke, it was clear Berquist would have to be great on the mound. And she was, going 8-3 with a 1.60 ERA while holding opposing hitters to a .194 average.

"She knows what's necessary to be a successful pitcher," Moore said. "She worked on it and demonstrated that this year."

In particular, Berquist showed off a complete arsenal.

Yes, the senior could throw hard, but she also could throw four strong pitches.

"She's very good at changing the eye level," Moore said. "I would say her best pitches are probably her curveball and her rise ball, but she also had a devastating change-up and also a screwball, so she developed a good arsenal."

