WATCH: U.S. Navy Captain Gina Harden (Ret.), along with her friend, Melanie Tyrrell, will attempt to swim the Manhattan Island Marathon Swim, also known as 20 Bridges, on Wednesday, June 15. This is the second leg of the Triple Crown of Open Water Swimming that Harden has attempted. Last year, she completed the first leg, swimming the English Channel and will attempt the third leg later this year. Harden talks with the Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson about her love of the water, the upcoming swim and much more in this exclusive interview.

SATELLITE BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO