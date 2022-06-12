ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants relievers step up in series-clinching Dodgers defeat

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Clayton Kershaw gave up a go-ahead home run to Thairo Estrada in a two-run second inning as the three-time Cy Young Award winner returned from the injured list and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Saturday.

Los Angeles outhit the Giants 13-5 but stranded 14 runners and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The Dodgers have lost eight of their last 12 games.

Kershaw (4-1) had been sidelined by an inflamed joint in his back since a May 7 win at the Chicago Cubs. He returned on the same day Dodgers ace Walker Buehler went on the injured list with a right forearm strain.

Los Angeles said Buehler will not throw for six-to-eight weeks, a timetable that means he won't pitch on a major league mound until late August or September, at the earliest.

Estrada drove a 1-2 slider over the wall in left for his fourth homer and Luis Gonzalez added a 20-out RBI single in a 31-pitch second inning.

Kershaw threw 43 of 71 pitches for strikes, allowing three hits and two walks in four innings with four strikeouts.

Cody Bellinger hit an RBI double in the eighth off Jarlín García, and Camilo Doval escaped a bases-loaded jam when he struck out Gavin Lux on a 2-2 slider and Mookie Betts on a full-count slider after falling behind on a 3-0 count.

Craig Kimbrel allowed a run to score on his second pitch of the bottom half, an inning that included a pair of walks, as the Giants took a 3-1 lead. Kimbrel threw just seven of 18 pitches for strikes.

Freddie Freeman homered in the ninth off José Álvarez, Freeman's fifth this season.

Los Angeles threatened with singles by Trea Turner and Will Smith before Bellinger grounded out, giving Álvarez his first save since April 14, 2019, for Philadelphia at Miami.

García had gotten out of bases-loaded trouble in the seveth, striking out Freeman and getting Turner to ground into a double play.

Giants starter Sam Long allowed three hits in three scoreless innings.

SHOWING PRIDE

The Giants and Dodgers wore logos on their hats to commemorate Pride Day at Oracle Park.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Andrew Heaney (left shoulder discomfort) is on track for a final rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Tulsa. If that goes well, he's tentatively scheduled to return to the big league club and start June 19th against Cleveland.

Giants: RHP Jakob Junis (left hamstring strain) was placed on the 15-day IL and OF Heliot Ramos was recalled. Ramos started in right field and hit third. … 3B Evan Longoria (left hamstring tightness) took batting practice but did not play. … 1B Brandon Belt (right knee inflammation) did defensive drills before the game, and his return could come as early as Sunday.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urías (3-5, 2.78), originally scheduled to pitch Saturday, takes the ball in Sunday's series finale against LHP Carlos Rodón (4-4, 3.51).

