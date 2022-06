North Carolina has had a long history of innovation that dates back to the early days of the American colonies, including the following two:. Lunsford Richardson was born in 1854 in North Carolina. He was a sickly child, and his parents tried a variety of home remedies to ease his symptoms. One of the most effective treatments was a poultice made from a mold, which grew on the bark of trees. This mold was ground into a powder and mixed with lard, which was then applied to the skin.

1 DAY AGO