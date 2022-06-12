ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page County, VA

Warden honored at Bixler’s boat ramp

By Pagevalleynews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 12, 1986 — A Page County boating access site will be named in honor of R.W. “Skip” Inskeep, a game warden for 25 years who died Nov....

pagevalleynews.com

Youngkin dedicates Seven Bends State Park

WOODSTOCK, June 14 — Governor Glenn Youngkin officially dedicated Seven Bends State Park on Tuesday in Shenandoah County. The park consists of 1,066 acres situated in the geographically unique Seven Bends area of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. “Seven Bends State Park is a wonderful addition to...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Made in Central Virginia: Salty Bottom Blue Oysters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) - In Central Virginia, it used to be rare to find fresh Chesapeake Bay oysters. But then Salty Bottom Blue Oysters arrived at wineries across Charlottesville last year. “The oysters are raised in the Chesapeake Bay on Sting Ray Point at the mouth of the Rappahannock...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gov. Youngkin attends Route 231 ribbon cutting ceremony

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Nine businesses launched Route 231 at Keswick Vineyards Tuesday, June 14. The group of wineries, breweries, and a meadery are working to promote agricultural tourism. Governor Glenn Youngkin stopped by Albemarle County Tuesday, June 14 for the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Route 231 trail is all...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Page County, VA
wsvaonline.com

Former Augusta deputy receives Medal of Valor

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has presented a former deputy with the Medal of Valor. The medal is awarded for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty. On June 6, 2021, while on his way home from his drill weekend with the Army National Guard,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Massanutten Resort’s Water Park introduces new activities for summer

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “This year we are probably planning the most new activities since 2020 for sure but in recent years. This year we are so focused on providing that fun family environment, inviting everyone to the mountain for a returning visit or if it is their first time visiting,” Morgan Mowbray with Massanutten Resort explained.
MASSANUTTEN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Variable speed limits to begin on 15 miles of I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says variable speed limits will begin on June 16 on a 15-mile stretch of northbound I-95 in Caroline and Spotsylvania counties and in the City of Fredericksburg. The new LED signs are located between exit 110 (Ladysmith) and exit 130 (Route...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Gov. Youngkin awards $25,000 grant to Shenandoah County for oil storage

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin kicked off Virginia Ag Week Monday by announcing that eleven Virginia cities and counties will receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments into the infrastructure supporting their local food and farming systems. These grant awards from the Governor’s Agriculture and...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

GoPro camera found at Deer Rapids

STRASBURG, Va. – The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is trying to reunite someone with something they lost. Last Wednesday, a GoPro camera was found near the swinging bridge along Deer Rapids Road in Strasburg. The sheriff’s office says the last video on the GoPro was 2 men putting kayaks in the water and then the camera falls off the back prior to entering the water.
STRASBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

10-year-old extinguishes fire, saves brother

June 14, 1962 — Ten-year-old Karen Dovel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. I.R. Dovel Jr., of Luray, is credited with saving her brother, Michael, age 8, from severe burns. It seems that the two were in the basement of the Dovel home when some gasoline caught fire. Karen grabbed a nearby tablecloth and tried to beat out the flames, but since the cloth was too light she merely fanned the blaze and Michael’s clothing caught fire.
LURAY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Sandra Lee Rosson

Sandra Lee Rosson, 78, of Shenandoah, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Rosson was born January 20, 1944, in Stanley, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Carl Eugene, Sr. and Mary Susan Stoneberger Rudolph. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Grimsley; great-grandson, Kiptyn Yase Lam; brothers-in-law, Jesse Eppard, Sr. and John Haney, and sister-in-law, Nancy Rudolph.
SHENANDOAH, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Meet Hayleigh!

Page Valley News highlights adoptable pets from the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality!. Hayleigh is an approximately 1 year old tabby female. She is spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations. She was brought to the shelter as a stray by a concerned citizen. Hayleigh is super sweet!...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Man killed in Spotsylvania motorcycle crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Spotsylvania County resident has died due to a motorcycle crash. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7:25 p.m. June 10 on Courthouse Road just south of the intersection with Robert E. Lee Drive. Police say a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

