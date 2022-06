BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As a proud American, the flag of the United States of America holds a sacred place in my heart. Today, as we celebrate Flag Day, I can’t help but think about how the stars and stripes have led our brave soldiers into every battle our country has fought, how our flag was proudly displayed on the surface of the moon, raised in honor during the Olympic Games, and draped across the caskets of those we lost as they protected us and our freedoms while serving in our military or as first responders.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO