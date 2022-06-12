Central Dauphin falls to North Allegheny in state title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa — For the second straight year, Central Dauphin finished as the state runner-up after falling to North Allegheny 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-23) in the Class 3A boys volleyball state championship game on Saturday at Penn State.

The Rams, who also lost to the Tigers in last year’s state final, one the first set in a contested 25-23 victory before dropping the next three to the now four-time defending champions in North Allegheny.

But that doesn’t downplay what an incredible season the Rams had. The loss to the Tigers was their first of the season (22-1) and they did not drop a single set all year until they lost one to Parkland in the state quarterfinals.

For North Allegheny it was a little bit of revenge after being swept by Central Dauphin in a tournament game earlier this season.

