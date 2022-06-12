ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Earned it’: Eastside softball wins 2A state title

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout the season, first-year head coach Brennen Kitchen has guided Eastside softball with the motto, “Earn it.”

On Saturday, the Blazers earned everything after knocking off North Posey, 2-1 in the IHSAA 2A state title game.

Much of Saturday’s contest was a pitcher’s duel. Both North Posey’s Erin Hoehn and Eastside’s Natalie Lower surrendered just one hit through the first two innings. Despite each team threatening to score in the second inning, the game remained scoreless heading into the third inning.

After stranding another North Posey runner in the top of the third, Eastside finally cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning. Lilli Cline led off with a triple to right field. In the next at-bat, Jayci Kitchen squeezed a bunt to score Cline.

Eastside used a similar strategy to add their second run in the next inning. This time, Grace Kreischer scored Mataya Birely on a sacrifice bunt to give the Blazers a 2-0 lead.

That score would hold until the final inning.

North Posey cut the lead in half with a squeeze bunt of their own. After using a sacrifice bunt to put the tying run into scoring position, Lower picked up her fifth and final strikeout to put the Blazers one out away from a state title. North Posey’s Asthton Elpers then chopped a ball right to Lower, who tossed the game-sealing out at first.

Recent graduate Skye Kessler was also recognized as the winner of the Mental Attitude Award following Saturday’s game.

Eastside’s softball state title is their first since 1998.

