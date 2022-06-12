ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Canandaigua falls in state final

By Thad Brown
 3 days ago

Canandaigua boys lacrosse qualified for a state final as a stingy, defensive team. On Saturday, they got beat at their own game.

Garden City allowed the Braves only a single first quarter goal and rolled to an 8-1 win in the Class B final Saturday afternoon at Hofstra University on Long Island.

It was only 2-1 at the half, but Garden City scored three straight in less than a minute to take control midway through the third quarter.

Freshman Drew Williamee scored the only Braves goal of the game.

Canandaigua finished the season at 16-6.

