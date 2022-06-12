ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Occasional Rain

By Kaleem Hawa
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Restless wanderings in and through the American ghetto, told in miniature, sung by one of America’s greatest vocalists: This was Terry Callier’s project, met at every luckless turn with institutional ambivalence and obscurity. His second album, 1972’s Occasional Rain, is his small miracle: Formally folk, affectively soul, a sprawling, psychedelic shimmer....

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitchfork

The Versions

Neneh Cherry thrives on unpredictability. Her four-decade career included stints as punk provocateur, street soul ambassador, trip-hop icon, and jazz singer, just to name a few. The same mercurial spirit that has made her career so thrillingly disparate has also made Cherry hard to pin down, which makes The Versions, a 10-track compilation of covers (and one remix) of Cherry’s songs by female and non-binary artists, a predictably confounding but mostly successful venture through a vibrant pop catalog.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Smile to Tour North America

The Smile will tour North America this fall for the first time. The project from Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, with jazz drummer Tom Skinner, begins its trek in Providence, Rhode Island, in mid-November, and works its way toward a finale in Los ANgeles the following month. Check out all their forthcoming dates below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Ugly Season

As Perfume Genius, Mike Hadreas straddles the line between storyteller and composer. His music suggests narrative threads—an abusive grandfather, a sick body, a hateful world—that he dissolves into impressionistic lyrics and orchestral soundscapes. Hadreas’ restless style keeps him at the vanguard of pop where a twinkle of piano might sound as queer as an intimate disclosure. Shapeshifting becomes its own act of defiance, a shirking of the simplified labels of the straight world.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The New Four Seasons - Vivaldi Recomposed

Nearly two hundred years after the death of Antonio Vivaldi in 1741, he was a name known only to scholars of Bach and the Baroque, a ghost who haunted Western music from a small cemetery outside the city walls of Vienna. But the Italian composer’s resurrection in the years before World War II was dramatic. In the 1930s, Vivaldi’s greatest cheerleader, Ezra Pound, helped usher him into the canon through a series of performances in Rapallo, on the Italian Riviera. By the 1950s, students all over the globe were beginning to learn the Venetian’s compositions, but four violin concerti, rightly or wrongly, stand above the rest.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Manchester, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Pitchfork

LCD Soundsystem to Perform at III Points Music Festival in Miami

LCD Soundsystem are on the bill for the 2022 III Points Music Festival in Miami, Florida. They’ll perform on Friday, October 21. Other acts on the III Points lineup include Rosalía, Porter Robinson, James Blake, Chris Lake, Flume, Black Coffee, Orbital, and Joji. In addition, the festival will feature a supergroup performance from Miami hip-hop artists Uncle Luke, Trick Daddy, and Trina. III Points will take place at Mana Wynwood on October 21 and 22. See the lineup in the poster below.
MIAMI, FL
Hypebae

Mya and Christina Aguilera Reunite To Perform "Lady Marmalade" at LA Pride

Mya and Christina Aguilera reunited at L.A. pride to perform their iconic cover of “Lady Marmalade,” two decades after they released their version of the song, which also included Pink, Lil’ Kim and Missy Elliott as producer. The performance was part of Aguilera’s set, which the two...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Grace Ives, Elucid, Joyce Manor, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Grace Ives, Elucid, Joyce Manor, Saya Gray, Sam Gendel, Levon Vincent, and Deliluh. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Remembering Julee Cruise With 5 Essential Tracks

The word “ethereal” is frequently overused as a descriptor for songs that have gauzy vocals and a hint of the otherworldly. But if any musician truly deserved the adjective, it’s Julee Cruise. Born in Iowa in 1956, Cruise had a colorful career that included time spent studying the French horn, performing off-Broadway, filling in for the B-52’s singer Cindy Wilson, and recording an album with DJ Dmitry of the dance music group Deee-lite. But she was undoubtedly best known for her collaborations with composer Angelo Badalamenti and director David Lynch, including songs for Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet. Cruise’s soft-hued sadness has endured for decades, and it can be heard in the music of Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira, and Beach House, and more. “They sing like sexy baby girls,” she once said of her musical offspring. “They all have their own personality.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Mayfield
Person
Charles Stepney
Person
Terry Callier
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Minnie Riperton
Pitchfork

Julee Cruise, Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks Singer, Dies at 65

Julee Cruise, the singer, multi-instrumentalist, actor, and longtime collaborator of David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti, has died by suicide, Cruise’s husband Edward Grinnan tells Pitchfork. Grinnan also wrote a commemorative post for Cruise on Facebook. “She left this realm on her own terms,” he wrote. “No regrets. She is at peace.… I played her [the B-52’s song] ‘Roam’ during her transition. Now she will roam forever.” Speaking on the phone with Pitchfork, Grinnan remarked, “She was the most creative person I ever met, and I think I married her for that creativity.” Julee Cruise was 65 years old.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

A Very Important Interview With Twista About Ventriloquism

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Twista on his ventriloquism skills, how he got into the art form, and where he wants to take it next. Earlier this week a video...
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Fault Lines

Prior to the pandemic, Deliluh were a post-punky quartet based in downtown Toronto; today, they exist as a transient avant-ambient duo flashing their Eurail passes between Berlin and Marseille. That dramatic shift aligns them with a grand tradition of iconoclastic North American artists—from Iggy Pop to Liars to the Brian Jonestown Massacre—who’ve headed to the old continent to chase new musical horizons, but in Deliluh’s case, they’re breaking free of both their established sound and their essential identity. Through the late 2010s, Deliluh were more than just familiar faces in Toronto’s DIY underground; they were, in many ways, its ideological center, constantly seeking performance spaces that lay outside the traditional bar circuit. They were the kind of band that hosted shows in their living room, transformed a local veterans hall into a freak-scene clubhouse, and even got the city’s permission to stage an event in the famously abandoned Lower Bay subway station. In Colin Medley and Maria Todorov-Topouzov’s short documentary on the group, guitarist/synth player Julius Pedersen summed up Deliluh’s thrill-seeking philosophy like so: “It became this [game of] like, ‘how can we beat the last one?’”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#American#Western African#Cabrini#Impressions#Chess Records
Pitchfork

Time~Lapse Nature

Diatom Deli’s Time~Lapse Nature tips its hand in the first minute with a speed-run of sonic folds taking shape like an origami crane. The first thing we hear is a field recording of lapping ocean waves. Then, Deli’s mom quickly checks in with a voicemail, imploring her to “give me a call when you can.” She rings back with a melody on her acoustic guitar, following the current of the rolling tide rather than breaking against its waves. Before she even sings a note, it feels as though the song has already begun and she’s arrived fashionably late. Deli isn’t simply using nature sounds as embellishment; she’s communing with them as if on a spiritual journey.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Harbor

If the title of Ambient Musician Laureate existed in the United States, Taylor Deupree would be a shoo-in. He’s not an indie-crossover success story like Grouper or William Basinski, nor does his work tend to challenge preconceptions of what ambient music can be, but he’s one of the genre’s most consummate professionals. As founder and head of the 12k label and engineering studio in New York, he’s the guy that people who master ambient albums hit up to master their own records. You can also find him working with David Sylvian and Ryuichi Sakamoto, composing music for photography installations and outdoor tea gardens, or releasing pristine-sounding, artfully crafted ambient albums united by his faded, organic visual aesthetic.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

In Amber

Andy Butler’s fifth LP arrived with a telling press quote: “In all honesty, based on [the] initial soundscapes, I did not know this was going to be a Hercules and Love Affair album.” And from the onset of In Amber, it’s abundantly clear what he means. “Grace” starts off with punchy kick drums, twinkling piano loops, and deep bass notes, but it’s all taken a few steps away from the dancefloor Butler has long called home. Everything moves just below 120 BPM and the mix is light and spacious, leaving plenty of room for his unassuming baritone to tell his story of self-empowerment. Straddling the line between experimentation and reinvention, Butler strips away the project’s usual club music trappings to highlight weightier themes and darker personal expression.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Overmono Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour

Overmono—the sibling duo of Tom and Ed Russell—have announced a fall 2022 tour in support of their recent album Cash Romantic. The Russell brothers will kick things off in London on September 22, stopping over in several UK cities before heading to North America in mid-October. Overmono will play Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and more before wrapping things up in Europe in early November. Find their full tour schedule below.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pitchfork

Meet the Wildly Prolific Painter Who’s Made Album Covers for Pavement, Silver Jews, and More

Indie bookstores; scuzzy rock bars; quirky coffee shops; that weird older guy’s house where the college kids hang out; a David Chang restaurant; countless record stores. If you’ve ever spent time in any of these places, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a Steve Keene painting—and once you’ve seen one, it’s hard not to see them everywhere. Keene has sold or given away more than 300,000 works over the course of his life, with a style made even more distinct by his particular taste in music. His most recognizable works are his album cover tributes, facsimiles of classic indie rock albums rendered in bold, chunky strokes. If you’re into the indie rock of a certain era, Keene’s work feels particularly familiar, since he’s made original album covers for his friends in Pavement (Wowee Zowee), Silver Jews (The Arizona Record), and the Apples in Stereo (Fun Trick Noisemaker), among others. Yet despite his ubiquity, he’s remained in relative obscurity as soaring skyscrapers have surrounded his one-story studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. You can buy six random paintings for just $70 on his website.
VISUAL ART
Pitchfork

Vanishing Act

“The Weeknd Producer Goes Solo” would be a nice headline for Benny Bock’s latest album. The Los Angeles keyboardist and composer wrote and produced the Dawn FM standout “Here We Go … Again” with The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston and a handful of songwriting professionals. Bock’s melodic top line could have been lifted off any classic Motown record and is wide enough to sustain both Beach Boy cooing and a Tyler, the Creator verse. To describe his synths as “silky” is a testament to their comfort and quality, not some cheap shorthand for ’70s R&B. Dawn FM is a sad listen, but Bock helps heighten it to something timeless. However, Bock’s solo debut, the ambient jazz-leaning instrumental cycle Vanishing Act, sounds little like The Weeknd. Vanishing Act is not a playful record. It is a sobering, often surreal film reel of fleeting joy, made by a talent whose only agenda is to capture the sounds in his head, be they jazz or not. For people who don’t follow ambient jazz, Vanishing Act will feel like a revelation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Free the Robots

Free The Robots (né Chris Alfaro) has been a familiar presence in the Los Angeles beat scene, but he’s never been given the same flowers as Nosaj Thing, Shlohmo, or at least a half a dozen artists who put out records with the word “Brainfeeder” printed on the back. For the uninitiated, beat music is a grassroots movement started in the late 2000s by a loose collective of musicians who typically congregated around the Low End Theory club night at The Airliner in Lincoln Heights, dedicated to testing the boundaries of hip-hop production by transplanting in genres like IDM, jazz, and ambient. Low End wound up almost four years ago now, but Alfaro’s eclectic proclivities have only intensified. New album Kaduwa is a product of a trip to the Philippines, the country of his roots, which unexpectedly turned into a year-long stay when Covid-19 hit. While immersing himself in his ancestral influences on Siargao Island, Alfaro used just the bare-bones equipment he had with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Julia Jacklin Shares Video for New Song “I Was Neon”: Watch

Julia Jacklin has shared a new song and video, “I Was Neon,” from her forthcoming album, Pre Pleasure. Jacklin directed the visual, and it was filmed in Melbourne. Watch below. “I first wrote ‘I Was Neon’ for a band called Rattlesnack, a short-lived, much-loved 2019 side project that...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy