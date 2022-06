The owner of a house on Water Street in Thomaston says it has been an absolute nightmare trying to evict the squatters who’d taken up residence. The owner had purchased the house as a foreclosure after four years of Town ownership, and even cutting the water and electricity were no match for the squatters, who brought in their own generator and simply lived without water. Yet, as established as they were within the confines, they were still considered homeless, and elusive.

