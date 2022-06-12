Jefferson comes up short in Division 2 championship game

Randell (Randy) Rothmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on June 12, 2022. Randy was born in Dodgeville, to Lyle “Toby” and Arlene (Diem) Rothmann on October 12, 1965. He lived in Mt. Horeb until 1977, when his parents purchased Toby & Co. in Prairie du Sac. Randy went to school at Sauk Prairie High School. He worked at Timco Mfg. until he felt he wanted something more so he moved to Florida for a few years. He moved back to Prairie du Sac to be with his family when his mother got sick. Randy worked at Jimmy’s for many years until it closed and then worked at Sauk Lanes until he faced medical issues.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO