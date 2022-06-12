Jefferson comes up short in Division 2 championship game

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Badger basketball is coming to Milwaukee this season, but in the last place you would expect it. Wisconsin’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play a doubleheader at American Family Field on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. UW Athletics announced the games Tuesday. The...
MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
College basketball's most distinct and unusual regular-season event for next season will take place on a professional baseball field in Milwaukee. Wisconsin will play Stanford in men's basketball on Friday, Nov. 11, sources told CBS Sports. On the women's side, Wisconsin will face Kansas State. The doubleheader is being billed as the "Aurora Health Care Brew City Battle," according to a source, and the game will be held at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers. Television partners and exact game times have not yet been finalized, sources said. Sports marketing firm Intersport, which also runs the CBS Sports Classic each December, is organizing the event.
HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
Randell (Randy) Rothmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on June 12, 2022. Randy was born in Dodgeville, to Lyle “Toby” and Arlene (Diem) Rothmann on October 12, 1965. He lived in Mt. Horeb until 1977, when his parents purchased Toby & Co. in Prairie du Sac. Randy went to school at Sauk Prairie High School. He worked at Timco Mfg. until he felt he wanted something more so he moved to Florida for a few years. He moved back to Prairie du Sac to be with his family when his mother got sick. Randy worked at Jimmy’s for many years until it closed and then worked at Sauk Lanes until he faced medical issues.
HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. “We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release. According to...
Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
Eugene B. “Geno” Eagan, age 93, passed away on June 13, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi. Born on May 30, 1929, in Avoca, WI the son of Joseph and Edith Eagan. Geno was the youngest of three boys. Geno retired from research and development from...
People living in Oconomowoc spent the weekend cleaning up and assessing the damage after tons of hail was dumped on the city during a storm. Witnesses say some of the hail was golf ball-sized. Vehicles parked outside suffered dents and broken glass. The hail also destroyed some gardens and flowers...
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Severe weather affected thousands in Southeastern Wisconsin Monday, June 13. Several communities suffered significant damage after Monday afternoon's storms. Giant trees were uprooted in several yards. Downed power lines closed roads and shut down power. For a time, an entire neighborhood was cut off when a tree fell across the entrance street.
MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and marks the day that the last slaves in Texas and all those formerly enslaved were officially granted freedom. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, though...
If I could afford it I would love to buy this house. Not only is it pretty and sits on a lake but it also has some insanely awesome amenities. These amenities are so over the top and I love them. I mean, this Madison, Wisconsin house SHOULD have some over-the-top amenities because it's listed for $4,250,000!
MADISON, Wis. — A severe storm system caused significant damage across parts of Dane County and knocked out power to thousands. News 3 Now has compiled a photo gallery of the damage the storms left behind. RELATED COVERAGE: Damage reported in parts of Dane County following line of severe storms Thousands of customers in Madison area without power Storm blows...
June 13, 2022 – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a hazardous weather outlook for today that includes Washington, Ozaukee, Fond du Lac, and Dodge Counties and surrounding areas. From the NWS, “There are increasing chances for thunderstorms later this morning and into the early afternoon. Potential for...
Ricky Alan Stuttgen, age 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short but hard fight with brain cancer. He was born on September 6, 1972, to Charles and Darla in Medford, WI. Ricky married Cindy (Schneider) on October 17, 1998, in Wausau, WI.
June 14, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – More details are expected to be released later this afternoon following a fire with reported injuries at Mike’s Automotive, 1245 Fond du Lac Avenue in Kewaskum. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The fire call came in just before 11 a.m....
