AUGUSTA – After not the best start to their season, Messalonskee softball is now regional champions. The Eagles started the season 3-11, but rattled off two wins to close out the regular season and haven’t lost since. They scored six runs in the top of the fifth against Skowhegan on Tuesday, putting them ahead 7-0. Three more Eagles would cross in the sixth, and they’d go onto mercy rule the Riverhawks to take the regional title.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO