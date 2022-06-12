Ole Miss baseball tops USM 10-0 in game 1 of the Super Regionals

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club of Tupelo had a unique opportunity to visit with police officers, as part of a summer program. It was a chance for members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club to ask Lieutenant Katarsha White about any police related topic. One youngster wanted to know about the use of K-9s.

TUPELO, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO