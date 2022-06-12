Ole Miss baseball tops USM 10-0 in game 1 of the Super Regionals

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The Ole Miss Rebels punched their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series. They’re also thrilled for what it means to the town. Businesses and restaurants have already seen an uptick in sales even before the first pitch in Omaha. The Ole Miss...
JACKSON, MISS — A Horn Lake couple claimed a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11, Powerball® drawing. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in...
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Middle school students from across Northeast Mississippi are getting an up close look at advanced manufacturing as part of the “Tek 2 Go” Camp. It is a hands-on lesson in welding for students at the Tek 2 Go camp. Jerry Pettigrew, an instructor...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager has been shot, and police are on the hunt for the gunman. Around 7:00P.M Wednesday night Tupelo Police were told that a 13 year old male had been taken to the emergency room at North Mississippi Medical Center with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are looking for a malicious mischief suspect and they need your help. On June 6th Officers responded to a report of stolen catalytic converters on McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo. They were able to pull an image from a surveillance video. The person in...
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Human remains found in late May have been identified, and they add another piece to the puzzle of a missing person case in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green tells WCBI that the State Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the remains as those of Lori Cockrell.
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club of Tupelo had a unique opportunity to visit with police officers, as part of a summer program. It was a chance for members of the Northside Boys and Girls Club to ask Lieutenant Katarsha White about any police related topic. One youngster wanted to know about the use of K-9s.
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo based nonprofit receives a boost to help it fulfill its mission. Project ELECT, which stands for Enthusiastic Leaders Engaging in Changing Times, has received a $5,000 grant from the MassMutual Foundation. The grant is part of the company’s Community Service Award program. The...
