Oregon, WI

Oregon wins 5-0, advances to state

Channel 3000
 4 days ago

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball releases Big Ten schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

WIAA State Baseball: Milton tops Arrowhead in State Quarterfinals

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milton baseball is headed to the State Semifinals after defeating Arrowhead 8-5 in the WIAA D1 Baseball State Quarterfinals. Owen Holcomb opens up scoring for Milton with a 2 RBI triple to put the Red Hawks ahead 2-0 in the second. In the third Milton...
MILTON, WI
Channel 3000

Charles Witz

Charles H. Witz, 85, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home. A private celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. Charles was...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
wiproud.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Inverse

An iconic American endangered species is at the heart of a political war in Wisconsin

Maybe it was the heat that afternoon in Madison, or maybe it was sheer exhaustion as the meeting approached its sixth hour. Either way, tempers were flaring. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board, a politically appointed body that advises the state’s natural resources agency, met on Aug. 11, 2021, to debate a seemingly narrow question: How many wolves should hunters be allowed to kill during the upcoming hunting season?
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

How to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 in the Madison area

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. This day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and marks the day that the last slaves in Texas and all those formerly enslaved were officially granted freedom. Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, though...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
MADISON, WI
106.9 KROC

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
JEFFERSON, WI
nbc15.com

Pavement buckle blocks all lanes of US 51 northbound near DeForest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes were shut down Tuesday afternoon on US 51 northbound near DeForest after a pavement buckle, officials say. The report of a pavement buckle was indicated around 4:40 p.m. on US 51 northbound at WIS 19, according to a Wisconsin Department of Transportation alert. By 7:05 p.m., the roadway was clear and traffic was allowed to flow through the highway again.
DEFOREST, WI
Soccer
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin severe storms knocked down trees, blocking roads

TOWN OF GENESEE, Wis. - Severe storms Monday afternoon caused damage across southeast Wisconsin and knocked out power for tens of thousands. A FOX6 viewer shared photos showing a window smashed over at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. A spokesman said that was the only damage they were aware of. FOX6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

Eldora M. Hermanson

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage. Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years. She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Laurence Allen Udelhofen

Laurence “Larry” A. Udelhofen, age 63, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home after a well-fought battle with Metastatic Kidney Cancer. Larry was born February 13, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois the son of Donald and Sue (Nichols) Udelhofen. He spent his...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Q985

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-13 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Southwestern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mazomanie, or 7 miles west of Sauk City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Portage, Windsor, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Mazomanie, Black Earth, Dane, Arlington, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville, Token Creek, Okee and Interstate 90/94 Interchange. This includes the following Location Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI

Community Policy