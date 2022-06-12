ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holstein, WI

Poynette captures Division 3 title with 5-3 win over New Holstein

 4 days ago

Channel 3000

Wisconsin volleyball releases Big Ten schedule

MADISON, Wis. — The reigning national champions now know their path back to the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin released it’s Big Ten schedule Tuesday afternoon. UW opens up conference play on September 23rd when Northwestern comes to the Field House. The Badgers close out conference play with 4-straight road trips, the final one to Columbus on November 26th.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland baseball diamond destroyed, tire tracks in outfield

HARTLAND, Wis. - A home baseball diamond was destroyed – and a team of kids ten and younger are starting their season with a vandalized field. "We have a bunch of outfielders that came and a few of them wanted to go into the outfield but they were sad because they knew they would’ve been hurt if they tried," said Oliver Henderson.
HARTLAND, WI
Channel 3000

Eldora M. Hermanson

COLUMBUS—Eldora M. Hermanson age 101, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Home Again Assisted Living, Columbus. She was born on April 25, 1921 in Columbus, the daughter of Henry and Gertrude (Link) Schmitt. Eldora lived most of her life in the Columbus area, except for a few years at Saddle Ridge Estates near Portage. Eldora graduated from Columbus High School. She then went on to Columbia County Normal Teachers College in Columbus where she received a two-year license for teaching. She later earned a four-year degree in Elementary Education from UW-Whitewater. Eldora taught for 36 years, teaching in Marshall, Town of Hampden and Columbus school districts. She was a substitute teacher during retirement for a few years. She was a member of the Columbus Women’s Civic Club and is a member of St. Jerome Parish. Eldora enjoyed teaching in primary grades, painting, flower gardening, crafts, sewing and especially being with her family.
COLUMBUS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s sets opening date for new Hartford location

HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20. “We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release. According to...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss

Madison – Douglas Lynn DeVilbiss, age 51, passed away on June 8, 2022, at UW Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on July 26, 1970, in Burlington, IA to parents Daniel J. and Nancy J. (Elgin) DeVilbiss. Douglas moved to the Madison area with his mom at the...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford accepts funding agreement with county

HARTFORD — The city has cleared a proposal from Washington County to fund increases for employee wages at the aquatic center, paving the way for Hartford to ramp up lifeguard recruiting and ideally come up to full staff this summer. The Common Council on Tuesday evening approved an agreement...
HARTFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Randell (Randy) Rothmann

Randell (Randy) Rothmann, age 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on June 12, 2022. Randy was born in Dodgeville, to Lyle “Toby” and Arlene (Diem) Rothmann on October 12, 1965. He lived in Mt. Horeb until 1977, when his parents purchased Toby & Co. in Prairie du Sac. Randy went to school at Sauk Prairie High School. He worked at Timco Mfg. until he felt he wanted something more so he moved to Florida for a few years. He moved back to Prairie du Sac to be with his family when his mother got sick. Randy worked at Jimmy’s for many years until it closed and then worked at Sauk Lanes until he faced medical issues.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, WI
Channel 3000

John Robert “Bob” Fusch

John Robert “Bob” Fusch, 79 of Reedsburg/Las Vegas, passed away, Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Las Vegas, surrounded by his family. He was born May 11, 1943 in Madison, the son of John Rodney and Dorothy L. (Williams) Fusch. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1961 and...
REEDSBURG, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. In a news release Wednesday night, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said a tornado was reported east of Tomah...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Eugene B. “Geno” Eagan

Eugene B. “Geno” Eagan, age 93, passed away on June 13, 2022, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing in Lodi. Born on May 30, 1929, in Avoca, WI the son of Joseph and Edith Eagan. Geno was the youngest of three boys. Geno retired from research and development from...
LODI, WI
Channel 3000

Charlene Fobes

Charlene E. Fobes, 76 of Mauston passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022. Charlene was born on August 11, 1945 in Mauston, Wisconsin the daughter of Vernon and Frieda (Onsager) Fobes. Charlene is survived by her sister Sharon (Keith) Stamm, her nephews Jeff (Cheryl) Stamm, Dan (Krista) Stamm, Dave Stamm and...
MAUSTON, WI
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Channel 3000

Ricky Alan Stuttgen

Ricky Alan Stuttgen, age 49, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family after a short but hard fight with brain cancer. He was born on September 6, 1972, to Charles and Darla in Medford, WI. Ricky married Cindy (Schneider) on October 17, 1998, in Wausau, WI.
MEDFORD, WI
Channel 3000

Sue Ann (Randall) Hubanks

DEFOREST – It is with great sadness we announce that on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Sue Ann Linda (Randall) Hubanks peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., after a brief illness. Sue Ann was born in Madison on March 8, 1951, to Harry...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Michael Jon Hamm

Michael “Mad Dog” Hamm, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away at home on June 7, 2022 after a long battle with throat cancer. His struggle through the years with the side effects from his cancer treatment showed his courage, facing life with determination. Funeral service will...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Channel 3000

Marie Grace Zajicek

Marie Grace Zajicek, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 13, 2022. She was born on November 27, 1929, in Plain, Wis., the daughter of Alphonse and Mary (Frank) Kraemer. Marie, the sixth oldest of 15 children, graduated from St. Luke’s Catholic High School. Marie...
SAUK CITY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
ENVIRONMENT
seehafernews.com

Two Missing Green Bay Girls Located Safe

The search for two Green Bay girls ended with them being reunited with their parents. The Green Bay Police Department reported the girls missing on Saturday, noting they were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey Streets. Both girls were also noted as being non-verbal, making the...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI

