CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters battled a house fire on the 4400 block of Sutton Lane Wednesday morning. Crews were called to the fire just before 8 a.m. and arrived to heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors, Corpus Christi Fire Department Batallion Chief Jim DeVisser said. A Good Samaritan that was already at the scene had already helped rescue a young man from the house.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO