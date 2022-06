(CBS DETROIT) – In today’s economy, inflation is up while fixed incomes remain the same, and it’s leaving many Metro Detroit seniors in need of food and services. “Some of those people don’t have anything, they don’t have anything you know and it’s sad, it’s sad that our economy has come to this,” said Friendly Callers of FOCUS Hope Volunteer Trevis Gaddies. Thousands of seniors across Southeastern Michigan are experiencing hard times, and FOCUS Hope is stepping in to fill that gap by filling up their pantries. Gaddies volunteers her time with the organization by calling seniors to make sure they have food to...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO