An Eldridge man bought a few lottery tickets while he was on a road trip with his dad and ended up winning big. Rryan Claussen of Eldridge claimed a scratch-off's $100,000 prize, marking the 4th top prize in the Iowa Lottery's "Supreme" scratch game, according to a release from IA Lottery. Claussen got the ticket when he was going home from Ames, and happened to stop at Casey's (1800 S. B Ave.) in Nevada.

1 DAY AGO