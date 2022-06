Today, AHRC New York City (AHRC NYC) and their broker Denham Wolf Real Estate Services (Denham Wolf) announced the sale of 32-03 and 31-17 39th Avenue, a combination of two highly visible, corner lots in Long Island City, Queens for $28,625,000. All monies from sale of the building will be re-invested by AHRC NYC in the acquisition, renovation and maintenance of new sites in accordance with government regulatory guidance. The buyer is 39th Ave Equity, LLC. Located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone, just outside of the core area of Queens Plaza and Court Square, the sites offer a broad range of-use and ground-up redevelopment options in a vibrant New York City neighborhood with quick access to Midtown Manhattan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO