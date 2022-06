The execution of a search warrant in Sunset Friday afternoon saw three people arrested on second-degree drug charges and amounts of liquid and crystal methamphetamine seized. Montague County Sheriff Sgt./Investigator Ethan Romine said the warrant was executed in a joint effort with Bowie Police Friday at 1 p.m. on June 10 at 219 Hubbard Road. This was the second time this year a raid was conducted at this residence where drugs were found, following a previous raid in 2021.

